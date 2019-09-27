Teddy Roosevelt back in Newcomb

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte Joe Wiegand as Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, that was inaugurated this month in 1901, accepts a walking stick presented to him by Newcomb elder, Gary Carter. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte Aiden Lair Lodge,as it stands today, was a stop where Roosevelt changed horses on his way to the train station in North Creek. Prev Next

NEWCOMB | Newcomb continued its annual Teddy Roosevelt Weekend tradition Sept. 6 to 8.

The festivities included several events around town.

These included: a craft vendor show, fly fishing demonstrations, games and activities for the family, supper with Teddy Roosevelt at the Newcomb Central School, and the anticipated return of Joe Wiegand, as Teddy Roosevelt, to the Newcomb Historical Museum, where he gave a local speech on traveling through Newcomb to become the 26th President. After the speech, locals gathered around and took their turn to shake the “president’s” hand and give him some words of their own.

The Newcomb Historical Museum was packed full with visitors streaming out the corridor between 4 and 4:30 pm Sept. 7, to listen to Joe Wiegand, as Teddy Roosevelt. His tone, inflection, speech pattern and accent were remarkable.

Wiegand as Teddy gave his historical recount of the President’s “midnight ride” from the Marcy Wilderness to Newcomb where he took time to change horses, and then, ultimately, travel to North Creek to catch the train to Buffalo for his inauguration after the death by assassination of the 25th president, William McKinley.

He stopped at the Tahawus Post Office and at the Aiden Lair Lodge to take a break and change horses on the 35 mile trip that took approximately 7 hours in daylight by horse and buggy.

A Newcomb elder, Gary Carter, who now resides in Corinth, took the Northway up to Newcomb to enjoy the Teddy Roosevelt live exhibit.

Carter said, “I wanted to come up here and present this great man with one of my walking sticks that I make.”

Carter presented Joe Wiegand a tall walking stick engraved with Roosevelt’s name on the stick and the two shook hands as Wiegand accepted the gift graciously.

Carter also pointed to a few news articles preserved in plastic sleeves that were laid out on display at the museum. The articles were from several news outlets including The Times, which depicted the story through photographs and reports that Carter, himself, was a part of in Newcomb in the 1970s. Carter was one of the men on the search party of nearly 400 men that searched for missing Douglas Legg in the Santanoni wilderness in 1971. The 8-year-old boy was never found after nearly 30 days of scouring the park.

“It was really hard, I can still remember the police coming to me to get reports, and (pointing to a photo of a search helicopter) I got to ride in that. But, we never found him, we looked all over,” said Carter reminiscing at the museum.

After the walk down memorable moments of Newcomb’s past, the public was invited to have a “Foreign Affairs at the Roundtable” discussion with “Teddy Roosevelt” over supper at the Newcomb Central School.