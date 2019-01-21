Teen arrested for cross-county escape in stolen car

× Expand State Police Logo

PLATTSBURGH | A teen was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing a car in Watertown and driving more than 150 miles to Plattsburgh.

The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, was arrested by New York State Police at 12:49 p.m. on a charge of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a felony.

An investigation by state police revealed that the teen had run away from a detention center in Watertown prior to stealing the vehicle, a 2009 Kia Sorrento.

New York State Police did not have information on why he’d been previously incarcerated.

The person whose car was stolen called in to report it, according to state police.

Plattsburgh City Police located the stolen car and the teen on Miller Street.

He was arraigned in the Town of Beekmantown Court, where he was released on his own recognizance. He’s scheduled to appear in Clinton County Family Court at a later date.

This case remains under investigation by New York State Police.