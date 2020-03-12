Teen bags a big one

× Expand Photo Lindsey Smith Whopper Fish Nevaeh Trudeau hooked a record-breaking lake trout at the Hague Fish & Game Club’s recent Ice Fishing Tournament.

HAGUE | During the Hague Fish & Game Club’s recent Annual Ice Fishing Tournament (February 22-23), 15-year-old Nevaeh Smith hooked what may be the largest fish in the Tournament’s history.

On iced-over Lake George, Nevaeh fought the huge lake trout for nearly an hour before finally landing it. The unlucky behemoth weighed an impressive 18.2 pounds and measured 36.5 inches. A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation biologist based in Warrensburg estimated the fish’s age to be between 40 and 50 years. Not only did she win first place in the Tournament’s Junior Division, but Nevaeh has been entered in the New York State Angler Achievement Award, where, so far, she continues to hold the lead, with the largest fish caught in New York State for 2020.

When she isn’t busy being a sophomore at Ticonderoga High School, angling or hunting, Nevaeh spends her time with siblings Maddison, Kaiden and Liam and mother and step-father Lindsey and Donny Smith in Ticonderoga. Her father, Brandon Trudeau, is also very involved with her angling endeavors, and was present when the whopper was bagged. Ed Barber of Ticonderoga is in charge of mounting this “fish of a lifetime.” ■