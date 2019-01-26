Teen honors soldiers with holiday gift

× Expand Photo provided Swade Potter collected socks and slippers as a holiday gift for soldiers overseas.

CROWN POINT | Soldiers overseas received a special holiday gift this season, thanks to one high school student’s efforts to make them feel appreciated.

Swade Potter, a senior at Crown Point Central School and a student in the New Visions Medical Program, collected slippers and socks for soldiers through a project that she developed and organized at school last year.

For the second year, she asked fellow students, their families and the Crown Point community to donate slippers and socks for the cause.

Swade said in an email to The Sun that her second year was “very successful.”

Swade said she picked this project because she wanted to let the members of the armed forces know that they are appreciated and thought about during the holidays, as well as throughout the year. Recipients of the slippers and socks last year reportedly said that the footwear was one of the best gifts they have ever received.

As a special touch, Swade asked the elementary students at Crown Point to make Christmas cards to be given out with the slippers and socks. Potter said she would like to thank everyone who made the project successful.