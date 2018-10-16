Teenage suspect pleads not-guilty in Black Brook stabbing

BLACK BROOK | A 14-year-old charged with fatally stabbing a West Chazy man in the chest has pleaded not guilty.

The male teen, whose name is not being released due to his status as a juvenile offender, faces charges of second degree murder, a class A felony, after allegedly “intentionally causing the death” of Michael Zindler last Thursday.

The teenager through local lawyer Matthew Favro, pleaded not guilty and waived the time frame to hold a preliminary felony hearing at an arraignment in Clinton County Court — Youth Part before Hon. Timothy J. Lawliss last Thursday, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

He reserved the right to a hearing at a future date. The teen was remanded into the custody of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, where he will be taken to “an appropriate juvenile offender detention facility,” according to the DA’s office.

He is set to reappear in court this Friday, Oct. 19.

New York State Police continue to investigate the fatal stabbing.

Zindler, 29, was transported to CVPH in Plattsburgh where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities later determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

The unidentified teen was taken into custody at the scene, according to state police.

The case is being prosecuted by Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie.

VICTIM REMEMBERED

Zindler’s death led to an outpouring of support from friends, family and co-workers.

A passionate Green Bay Packers fan, Zindler was also known as an avid outdoorsman — he loved hiking and riding his dirt bike.

“He will be missed for his humor and known to always have fun,” his obituary reads. “His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his niece, Hailey AnnMarie Zindler. He was always willing to help his friends and family, especially with electronics.”

According to his obituary, Zindler is survived by his mother, Lynette Corron, and her companion John; his father Gregory Zindler, Sr.; his brother, Gregory Zindler, Jr. and his wife Nikki; his beloved niece, Hailey AnneMarie Zindler; his step-son Logan James Kubik; his maternal grandparents Robert and Eleanor Reeves; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The victim was not unknown to law enforcement. Zindler served nearly two years in prison on a felony charge of aggravated criminal contempt, reported the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.