Teens enjoy Youth & Government event at YMCA

Members of the YMCA Youth and Government program met recently at the Silver Bay YMCA to practice democracy in model government.

SILVER BAY | Silver Bay YMCA was recently host to the annual district meeting of the nationally recognized YMCA Youth & Government program.

According to Steve Tamm, CEO of Silver Bay YMCA, over 120 local teens from North Warren, Queensbury, Bolton, Johnsburg, Ticonderoga, Minerva and Newcomb participated in the event at Silver Bay YMCA.

The Youth & Government program involves thousands of teens nationwide in state-organized, model-government programs. Students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in experiential civic engagement and practice democracy as they meet to discuss and debate issues and to propose legislation.

At this district meeting, students presented drafts of bills as delegates, practiced the presentation of cases as attorneys, promoted bills as lobbyists and provided respectful and constructive feedback to help one another improve their bills, presentations and public speaking skills.

“It is wonderful to see these students engaging one another in respectful discussions and debates about issues that affect our region,” said Tamm. “Not only do they learn how our government works, but also how they can proactively support causes that are important to them and make a difference in their communities and our nation.”

After perfecting their bills and presentations, the students in the district will come together again March 14 – 17 at the annual state conference where they will work together to present and debate their bills on the floor of the capitol building in Albany and have an authentic model government experience.

“We have a great group of talented, bright teens in our district, and I am excited for them to connect with other students across New York State and present their work at the state conference in the same place where our state government operates,” said Jackie Palandrani, youth and teen director at Silver Bay YMCA and coordinator of the district.