Teens for Marines celebrates another strong year

× Emily Estes (center) sits in front of donated Toys for the Teens for Marines program at her annual Polar Express Drive Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Cumberland 12 Cinemas along with her friends. Pictured are, back from left, Carol Estes (Mom), Wayne Delgrosso, Barrie Finnegan of North Country Honor Flight, Santa, Bill Schwartz. Front from left: Leah and Craig Cathers of Cumberland 12, Estes, John Desgroseilliers, Nicole Jones and Alexis Blanchard. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Polar Express came to town and helped brighten the lives of those in need Dec. 11, thanks to Emily Estes and the Teens for Marines program.

Estes hosted her annual toy drive and fundraiser at Cumberland 12 Cinemas, receiving donations of unwrapped toys and more while giving a gift of their own in the form of screening the film “The Polar Express.”

“It was on the bigger side this year, I’m pretty proud of it,” said Estes. “The movie has been something that has done well and we see the same faces year after year coming to donate.”

By the end of the night, Estes said they had collected eight large bags of toys, with more spread around the tree set out at the movie theater. They had also collected over $360 in donations.

Estes, a senior at Beekmantown High School, has been holding the annual event since she was 12, and is now looking forward to what will happen next year.

“I’m trying to get my brother, Jacob, to take it over,” she said. “I’ll still be there to help, though.”