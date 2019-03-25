Teens on the Plattsburgh City Police beat

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Meet the first class of Plattsburgh City Police youth explorers: Zachary Coughlin, 14; Matthew Latinville, 18; Chloe Smith, 18; Kiara Maggy, 15; and Emily Dufour-Woznicki.

PLATTSBURGH | Chloe Smith is a star student.

The 18-year-old is on the honor roll at Northern Adirondack Central. She’s a member of the National Honor Society. She has a part-time job, volunteers at ARC and is a certified lifeguard.

She’s also one of five teens to make it into the first class of the Plattsburgh City Police Youth Explorer Law Enforcement Program, a new initiative launched by the department last Friday.

CUTTING THROUGH THE RED TAPE

Smith, clad in a pristine gray-and-black police uniform, stood smiling with her hair tied back and her tie clipped on straight at the explorers’ first meeting last week.

The police department’s explorer program is designed to give local kids the opportunity to shadow a city police officer, and get a taste of what it’s like to work in law enforcement.

As part of the three-to-four month program, the teens will be able to respond to calls, sit in on court proceedings, learn interviewing and handcuffing techniques, and learn how to use two-way radios.

“We’re going to cut through the red tape,” Brad Miller, the police department’s community resource officer, told teens last Friday. “We’re just gonna do it.”

In addition to the hands-on law enforcement experience, teens will also clean up graffiti around town and do other community service projects.

Smith said she was looking forward to the opportunity to pitch in.

“I want this community to be nice,” she said. “I want to help out.”

‘PRETTY COOL’

Emily Dufour-Woznicki, a student at Chazy Central Rural School and another explorer, hopes to use the program as she follows in her mother’s footsteps.

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Plattsburgh City Police Officer Brad Miller talks to the new youth explorer recruits.

“I’d like to go in the court system, be a law guardian,” Dufour-Woznicki told reporters. “I thought this was going to be pretty cool, and a great opportunity for me to get out in the community and also to help, and to see this side of being a police officer, too.”

Smith said that like Dufour-Woznicki, she has had family members in law enforcement.

But her father was a criminal.

“I want to be the opposite of him,” she said.

It’s that steadfast conviction that underpinned her decision to sign up for the explorer program.

She has dreams of being a detective one day. She wants to climb the ladder of law enforcement until she makes her way into the rank-and-file of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Eventually, she wants to profile serial killers.

“I wanna be high up there,” she laughed.

Thirty kids applied to be in this first cycle of the program.

Miller told The Sun that young people in the area have long wanted to help out. This program, he believes, will be a much-needed outlet.

“This program will show that youth are willing to help,” he said.

COMMUNITY EFFORT

The launching of Plattsburgh’s explorers program was something of a community effort.

Carol Arnold, a local resident, donated $1,000 to help the police department purchase uniforms and other supplies for the kids.

The city’s Recreation Fitness Center Supervisor, Theodore Santaniello, donated a locker for the students to store their supplies — and has offered to allow the teens to use the city facility for physical training.

Stephanie Desautels, one of the organizers of the Plattsburgh Half Marathon and vice president of sales for Delta Marketing, donated 20 custom t-shirts from the nearby Loreman’s shop.

Joe Facteau and Todd McCarthy, from Gander Ourdoors and Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel, respectively, donated tactical pants and discounted footwear for the explorers.

Store manager Tamela Avery and her staff at the Aubuchon Hardware in Skyway Plaza donated flashlights and utility knives for the teens to use.

Edward Kirby, a local businessman, recent recipient of the Dorothy & Alan Booth Distinguished Citizen Award and member of the Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County (SPARCC) coalition, is serving on a committee overseeing the program alongside Sgt. Jim LaPierre and David Boise, a martial arts master at Villari’s.

The program is the latest in a series of community outreach initiatives launched by Plattsburgh City Police recently.

Last summer, the department kick-started a new “Positive Reward Citations” program designed to promote pedestrian and bicyclist safety by rewarding residents for taking proper safety precautions.

The department also held an open house event at its Pine Street headquarters last year to raise money for Stop Domestic Violence, hosted the first gun buyback day in more than 15 years last June, and last December opened a brand new “Community Service Center” on Margaret Street.