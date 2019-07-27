Temporary road closures for Ironman Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID | The 20th-annual Ironman Lake Placid triathlon will take place from 6:25 a.m. to midnight Sunday, July 28. The triathlon route includes a 2.4-mile swim in Mirror Lake, a 112-mile bike ride through Lake Placid, Keene, Upper Jay, Jay, Black Brook and Wilmington and a 26.2-mile run in and around the Lake Placid village.

Temporary road closures will begin at 5 a.m. The following are all estimated times based on New York State Police traffic control. Please use caution and expect delays.

Road closures (Route 86) southbound into Lake Placid from Wilmington will run from 7 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Route 86 westbound from Jay to Wilmington will close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Route 9N will close northbound from Keene to Jay at 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Haselton Road will be closed in both directions from Bilhuber Road to the Black Brook town line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Haselton Road from Route 86 to Bilhuber Road will be open only northbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road closures (Route 73) south/eastbound from Lake Placid to Keene beginning at 5 a.m. until 4 p.m.

WILMINGTON ROAD RESIDENTS

There are some changes to the bike course.

“Your home or business will be impacted as the cyclists will travel out and back on Wilmington Road/Route 86 from Northwood Road to the traffic light on Main Street at the Route 73 intersection,” a press release said. “Thank you for your understanding and please use caution when exiting your residence as there will be bikes in both directions and they will be traveling in the opposite lane of traffic.”

ALTERNATE ROUTES

Lake Placid to Jay

From Saranac Avenue/Route 86, go left at Main Street at the High Peaks Resort to Mirror Lake Drive. Left on Northwood Road. Left on Cobble Hill Road. Left on Route 86 to Wilmington. Right on Route 86 to Jay. Expect delays in the Village of Lake Placid, in Wilmington, and in Jay from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ausable Forks to Wilmington

North on Main Street at Stewart’s to stop sign. Left on Guideboard Road. Bear left at fork to Silver Lake Road. Left on Bonnieview Road to Wilmington. Expect delays at intersection in Wilmington.

Ausable Forks to Saranac Lake/Lake Placid

North on Main Street at Stewart’s to stop sign. Left on Guideboard Road. Bear left at fork to Silver Lake Road. Left on Union Falls Road to Route 3. Left on Route 3 to Saranac Lake. In Saranac Lake take Route 86 East to Lake Placid.

Ausable Forks to Keene

Route 86 West, crossing Jersey Bridge to Sheldrake Road. Right on North Jay Road. (County Route 64). Left on Valley Road (County Route 58). Right on Trumbulls Corner Road. Left on Route 9N South to Keene. Expect delays in AuSable Forks and at Route 9N intersection.

Saranac Lake to I-87 Southbound

Route 3 West to Tupper Lake. Route 30 South to Long Lake. Route 28N to Newcomb. Route 2 East to Exit 29 on Route I-87 or Route 28N to Warrensburg.

Points South in Route I-87 to Lake Placid

From Northbound Route I-87 take exit 29 to Route 2 West to Route 28N. Turn right on Route 28N to Newcomb. Route 28N to Long Lake. Right on Route 30 to Tupper Lake. Right on Route 3 East to Saranac Lake. Take exit 30 toward Keene. Follow route 9N to Rt 73. Expect delays at Keene.

Points North in Route I-87 to Lake Placid

From Southbound on Route I-87 take exit 31 to Route 9N North. Route 9N North to Elizabethtown. Route 9N North to Route 73. Right on Route 73 to Keene. Expect delays at the intersection in Keene.

Keene to Lake Placid

Route 73 Westbound lane open. Expect Delays at River Road/Ski Jumps intersection. Access Village of Lake Placid via Old Military Road.

Lake Placid to Wilmington/Ausable Forks/I-87 Northbound

From Saranac Avenue/Route 86, go left at Main Street at the High Peaks Resort to Mirror Lake Drive. Left on Northwood Road. Left on Cobble Hill Road. Left on Route 86 to Wilmington. Straight through intersection on Bonnieview Road (County Route 19). Right on Silver Lake Road and follow detour arrows to Ausable Forks. Expect delays in the Village of Lake Placid and in Wilmington from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.