Ten people sentenced in connection with drug trafficking case

PLATTSBURGH | A woman arrested in connection with a heroin trafficking ring last year has been sentenced, marking the final judgement in a case that saw 10 people accused of conspiring to shuttle drugs from Annapolis, Maryland, and Schenectady to Plattsburgh.

Danielle Conners, 33, of Plattsburgh, was sentenced earlier this month to seven days time served and three years of supervised release. She was ordered by U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino to 50 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Conners was convicted last November following a six-day jury trial.

She was charged alongside nine others — including one correction officer at Clinton Correctional ­— in two indictments related to the heroin ring.

All 10 pleaded guilty, according to U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith’s Office.

CONVICTIONS

In connection with the case, the correction officer, Luke Kiroy, 34, of Saranac, was sentenced last December to three years probation, six months of home detention and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Kiroy was arrested last summer on one count of conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute after working at the Dannemora prison for more than a decade.

He was suspended without pay, and according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, subsequently resigned from his position.

Anthony DeFilippo, 37, of Schenectady and Plattsburgh residents Kyle Touchstone, 31, and Melissa Kusalonis, 37, were also sentenced last year for their involvement in the heroin distribution ring.

Touchstone was sentenced to 84 months in prison and four years of supervised release; Kusalonis to 41 months in prison and three years of supervised release; and DeFilippo to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

As part of their guilty pleas, Touchstone and Kusalonis admitted to obtaining nearly a kilogram of heroin from Jimolo Coates in Annapolis, Maryland, and DeFilippo in Schenectady between June 2016 and May 2017, and selling the heroin in Plattsburgh.

Coates, a 25-year-old Maryland resident also known as “Lo,” “Marlo” or “Brodie,” was previously sentenced to 15 and a half years in prison followed by eight years supervised release in connection with the case.

DeFilippo admitted to regularly providing Touchstone and Kusalonis with heroin in Schenectady, and Kiroy admitted to transporting heroin from Annapolis to Plattsburgh with Kusalonis.

Peru resident Charles “Chuck” Adams, 33, was sentenced to 37 months in prison and four years supervised release.

Travynn Ippolito, 31, of Plattsburgh, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years supervised release.

Tynaejah “Naee” Thompson, 20, and Kiara Scott, 29, both of Annapolis, were sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and three years probation and six months home detention, respectively.

The convictions are the result of a nearly yearlong investigation led by the DEA Task Force in Plattsburgh.

The task force includes law enforcement officers from the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Border Patrol, New York State Police, Clinton County Sherriff’s Office, Essex County Sheriff’s Office and the Plattsburgh Police Department.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, as well as the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, also assisted in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cyrus P.W. Rieck and Katherine Kopita.