Tents are up but supplies are down

Photo provided HHHN Tent One of the Hudson Headwaters Health Network tents used for coronavirus screening.

NORTHERN NEW YORK | To help accommodate the increasing need for coronavirus screenings and testing, Hudson Headwaters Health Network (HHHN) has set up two large tents—one at the West Mountain 2 Health Center in Queensbury, and the other in Champlain—with other HHHN sites utilizing smaller tents. In the last week and a half, HHHN providers have ordered or performed roughly 500 COVID-19 tests, some returning with positive results. Unfortunately, due to the statewide shortage of testing supplies, tests have now been restricted to symptomatic network health care providers. Working closely with HHHN, the University of Vermont, Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s Ticonderoga and Elizabethtown campuses will help out by performing COVID-19 tests for Hudson Headwaters patients who are ill enough to require hospitalization. ■