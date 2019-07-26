TFCU chairman of the Board of Directors retires

file photo

TICONDEROGA | After serving as an active volunteer for 15 years, Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union (TFCU) Chairman of the Board of Directors David Baird has retired.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the TFCU members over the past 15 years,” Baird said in a press release.

“I retire knowing the credit union is strong, headed in a positive direction and in good hands, with a dedicated leadership team and board of directors.”

NEW CHAIRMAN, BOARD MEMBERS, ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR NAMED

TFCU’s Board of Directors has elected Richard Carpenter to succeed Baird. He has significant volunteer service to TFCU, and has served as chairman of the Supervisory Committee since 2010.

“I want to thank David for his dedicated volunteer service to TFCU and to the board for their confidence in me as TFCU’s new chairman,” Carpenter said.

“I intend to follow my predecessor’s footsteps in working toward achieving TFCU’s mission to enhance the lives of our members by offering a full range of convenient and economic services while maintaining financial security.”

Also retiring from the board, Francine Burke departs with more than 25 years of service.

New appointments are Richard McClintock, a retired Ticonderoga High School teacher; and Shana Macey, president of Crown Point Telephone.

Of the transition, TFCU President/CEO Shawn Hayes stated, “David Baird did a tremendous job through his association with the credit union. I appreciated his leadership ability and many accomplishments, and wish him the best. I am confident Rick will excel as our new board chairman, and look forward to working under his leadership. Francine Burke was a tremendous asset during her long service to our board, and I wish her well in her retirement.”

The TFCU Board has also launched an Associate Director Program, with Anthony Anselmo as their first appointment. His credentials include an education in financial economics and a background in investment banking and business ownership. As an associate director, Anselmo will be part of a group of individuals who collectively govern “one of the area’s best appreciated and progressive financial institutions.”