McDonald to retire

× Ticonderoga’s new acting superintendent John Donohue and outgoing Superintendent John McDonald Jr. at last year’s graduation.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Central School Superintendent John McDonald Jr. retired from his position Tuesday, after an unsettling two months in which the board struggled to produce a budget that was acceptable to taxpayers and school stakeholders.

The surprise move was announced during a Monday faculty meeting, and McDonald’s letter of resignation was accepted by the board during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

Board President Mark Russell said McDonald, 53, was not asked to retire, but that the matter was put on the table as the board looked for further cuts after voters rejected a school budget that exceeded the state’s recommended tax cap. Last week voters agreed to a new budget that stayed within the cap, but required a new round of cutbacks. McDonald had voiced concern that continued cuts — caused by lagging state aid, increasing numbers of special-needs students and health-care costs — were affecting students’ education.

Several school employees took advantage of early-retirement incentives that allowed the board to trim spending, and McDonald’s age and service fit within those same criteria. His retirement will save the school system between $150,000 and $175,000 over the balance of his contract.

The board will not seek to permanently fill the superintendent’s job until 2020. Ticonderoga High School Principal John Donohue will serve as acting superintendent. At the same time, he will retain his job as principal with the assistance of former Keene Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston, a consultant with extensive administrative experience, along with Dean of Students Rick Merrill.

McDonald said his decision to take early retirement was driven less by this year’s budget issues than by the state’s failure to support education.

“I love Ticonderoga; I love the schools, the parents and the kids,” he said. “But after 19 years, New York state has really worn me down. The state has restricted the autonomy of local schools, and I feel deflated every time I come back from a (state) meeting.”

State funding formulas have kept local aid to Ticonderoga largely static over the past decade, even as its mandated services have increased, and were in part to blame on this year’s budget problems. McDonald said his departure helped the schools make ends meet in the coming year, without dipping deeper into savings.

Russell praised McDonald’s “big heart” and his commitment to the school system. But “when the budget was voted down, we had to talk a lot about structure,” he said.

Along with accepting McDonald’s resignation, the board terminated the employment of middle school principal Herb Tedford, and discussed changes in grade levels and athletics — moves that will save money going forward.

Board member John Bartlett said the shakeups demonstrate the board’s commitment to change in order to achieve more sound financial footing.

“The accusation has been that it’s always business as usual,” Bartlett said. “That should no longer be the buzzword.”

McDonald said he’s proud of his contribution, and will remain committed to education.

“I’ll be here to help the district in any way I can,” he said. “I think I’ve contributed to this district being successful.”

Donohue said he will not seek the permanent superintendent’s job, but in the interim, “I’m happy to help; I’ll be surrounded by good people.”