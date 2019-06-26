The best gets better

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga has had the title of Best 4th in the North for so long that no one can remember exactly who it was that gave it the name. But needless to say, it was a designation that came as the result of a lot of hard work.

“After the Fourth, the committee will not meet for a month — then it will start all over again working on next year,” said Matt Courtright, president of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, which assists the committee that’s led by the Montcalm Street Partnership.

The Best 4th in The North Committee, chaired by Debbie Barber and consisting of just five primary members, works year round lining up vendors and talent and organizing the activities.

Just the fireworks alone cost upward of $30,000.

“It’s one of the best fireworks displays in the Northeast,” Courtright said.

The celebration will take place June 30 through July 4, with fireworks, a parade, the Montcalm Mile, a Downtown Block Party and a variety of live music, food, vendors, rides and games.

Courtright said the Best 4th in the North celebration attracts thousands of visitors to the Ticonderoga area every year, which supports many local businesses and the local economy as a whole. James Cawley will be the grand marshal for the 2019 Best 4th in the North parade, which will be held in honor of Richard “Dick” Mattison.

This year’s schedule of events (times approximate, portion of proceeds to benefit the Best 4th in the North) includes:

Sunday, June 30:

8 to 11 p.m.: Downtown Block Party — music and dancing, Star Trek Original Series Set Tour parking lot. Music by Doc Entertainment. *No alcohol allowed. Sponsored by Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

Monday, July 1:

4 to 10 p.m: Food, vendors and rides in Bicentennial Park. Bracelets $25.

6 to 9 p.m.: Undertone; hard and alternative rock.

Tuesday, July 2:

4 to 10 p.m.: Food, vendors and rides in Bicentennial Park. Bracelets $25.

6 to 10 p.m.: Willie Playmore Band; classic and modern rock.

Wednesday, July 3:

4 to 10:30 p.m. Food, vendors and rides in Bicentennial Park. Bracelets $25.

4 to 10:30 p.m.: Touch A Truck & Kids Construction Zone in Bicentennial Park (across From LaChute Falls. Walk through the covered bridge via the park). Equipment, culvert tunnel, treasure dig, rock painting, raffles, ice cream and more. Will be accepting school supply donations as well. Sponsored by Pat Armstrong Inc.

4 to 7 p.m.: Firefighter Competition; area firefighters come together to compete in the “Fire Fighter Games.”

6 to 10 p.m.: Grit N Whiskey; country and modern country.

Thursday, July 4:

10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Food, vendors and rides in Bicentennial Park.

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 8 p.m.: Touch A Truck & Kid Construction Zone in Bicentennial Park (across from the LaChute Falls. Walk through the covered bridge via the park) Equipment, culvert tunnel, treasure dig, rock painting, raffles, ice cream and more. Will be accepting school supply donations as well. Sponsored by Pat Armstrong Inc. Proceeds to benefit the Pat Armstrong Scholarship Fund.

1:30 p.m.: Montcalm Mile/parade route to close — light at Walmart entrance along Wicker Street and Montcalm Street to Tower Avenue.

1:45 p.m.: Annual Montcalm Mile, Montcalm Street, downtown. Cash prizes. www.lachute.us.

2 p.m.: Fourth of July Parade, Montcalm Street, downtown. 2019 theme, “‘50s & ’60s Music,” Grand Marshal: James Cawley. Parade in honor of Richard Mattison. Announcers: Angela Brown and Mark Barber. Bandstand will be located in front of Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

7:30 to 11:30 p.m.: Joe McGinness & Band; country, rock and original.

9:45 p.m./dusk — Grand fireworks display by Santore World Famous Fireworks. The actual time is based on weather and safety conditions.

All events are open to the public and donations are appreciated to benefit the fireworks.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. July 4 with lineup starting near Brannock Properties/Town of Ticonderoga Highway Garage. The bandstand for the parade will be located in front of Star Trek Original Series Set Tour. Prizes and certificates will be awarded for floats in the following categories: Most Patriotic and Most Creative (theme related).

For more information, visit timainstreet.org or ticonderogany.com. Also contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TMSP coordinator) at 518-585-6619. Check out the Best 4th in the North Facebook page to stay up to date on news and events.