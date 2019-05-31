The business of business

× Expand Photo provided The 31st-annual North Country Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will be held June 6 at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

PLATTSBURGH | The North Country Chamber of Commerce will continue a three-decade tradition when it holds its annual Business Expo at the Plattsburgh State Field House Thursday, June 6.

The event is open to business owners looking to promote their work, those looking to find employment opportunities or for people simply looking to get the experience of talking to business owners and learning the ins and outs of how a particular field works.

This year’s 31st-annual expo will feature 165 businesses of all kinds, including a speed networking session for business people shortly after 10 a.m.

Some industries include products and services such as technology, baking, insurance, real estate and more. The public is invited to visit any or all of the 165 booths beginning at noon, when anyone interested could speak to the folks at the booths about their business or to make contacts and network.

Photo provided A speed networking session is part of the annual Business Expo set for June 6 at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

“Everyone can benefit by attending the Business Expo,” North Country Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Jody Parks said in an email to The Sun.

“An employer should consider sending as many people as possible to the show for at least part of the day. They will all see the event from a slightly different perspective and will all find something of value.”

For chamber members, a booth to set up costs $450. For partner members, the price is $500, and nonmembers pay $550 for a booth.

The expo costs $5 per person and includes a seminar from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., when those looking to start their own business can come in and receive tips and advice from other, successful business owners. To sign up for the “Why It’s a Prime Time to Own a Business” seminar, visit northcountrychamber.com, where you can also gain free admission to the expo.

The purpose of the Business Expo is simply to learn and succeed in networking with business owners. A list of the exhibitors can be found online at northcountrychamber.com.

“The Expo is an excellent opportunity to see what our business community has to offer,” Parks said . “Shopping locally and doing business with people we know is a great way to help the North Country thrive.”

According to the website, there will be opportunities for shopping and comparing products and services, door prizes, free coffee all day and games and contests.

For more information on the expo, visit northcountrychamber.com or call Parks at 518 563-1000.