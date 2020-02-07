The City of Plattsburgh common council approves DRI study

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh's common council has approved the final draft of the Generic Environmental Impact Statement (GEIS) for the upcoming Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects. In August of 2019, suggestions for the GEIS were submitted by the public to the city. This meant anyone could add what they believed relevant to review for the projects, and how it could affect the environment, traffic and public. Since then, the study was done by Chazen Companies on the new parking lots, Prime Companies’ multi-use building on Durkee Street, the farmer’s market relocation, river walk and more.

The FGEIS was reviewed at the city council meeting Thursday, Jan. 30, where Vice President of Planning for Chazen Companies Chris Round presented the findings and talked about where the city will go from here.

“The resolution was very thorough,” Round said. “The next step in the process is the development of a finding statement … basically a compilation of the record and the basis for the decision making. Much of that information is contained in the final GEIS.”

Round explained that there is a 10-day waiting period after the acceptance of the GEIS before the city can move forward with adopting the study and completing the council’s SEQR process.

“There’s a mandatory public participation component built into this process, primarily with respect into the public hearing in completed in 2019, as well as the public comment period,” Attorney Dean Schneller said. “Those comments have been integrated into the actual document and responded to.”

Comments by residents and businesses were submitted and included in the FGEIS, uploaded on the city website. Also included was the petition created by the City of Plattsburgh Planning Board & Zoning Board of Appeals and concerned citizens, which states that it is against Prime’s upcoming apartment building, about by 2,000 people.

In response, the GEIS says, “Several comments received in response to the City of Plattsburgh’s Downtown Area Improvement Projects Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement (DGEIS) expressed concern with the amount of public parking that will be made available by the City to compensate for the proposed development of the Durkee Street Municipal Parking Lot (DSMPL). The City maintains, as is stated in the Final Generic Environmental Impact Statement (FGEIS), that an adequate amount of new, publicly available parking capacity will be provided.”

These parking structures include the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza, Broad Street Lot, Court Street Lot, City Hall Place Lot and Public parking on the Prime Companies development once it is completed.

The final draft of the GEIS, accepted by the city, is available on the Plattsburgh website at cityofplattsburgh.com, and at the city clerk’s office at City Hall. Along with that are past drafts and changes throughout the DRI project, and videos and minutes on public hearings based on this subject. ■