The face of Frontier Town

Muhammad "Mo" Ahmad stands out front of the familiar A-frame building that was, and may be in the future, a welcome center for Frontier Town.

NORTH HUDSON | A decade ago, Muhammad “Mo” Ahmad was a businessman splitting his time between New York City and northern New Jersey when a friend told him about a business opportunity, a Sunoco station, in a place called Schroon Lake.

After the hubbub of the city, the Adirondacks was a refreshing break, and when another Sunoco station — this one even deeper in the woods — came on the market in 2014, Ahmad bought that too. At the exit for Newcomb and North Hudson, it might just have been about the loneliest Sunoco in the east, and after dark the yellow glow of its elevated sign provided a shining beacon of hope for Northway travelers whose gas gauges did pointeth to “E”.

No one else was sure the purchase made sense, and those who had tried to make a go of the gas station before had failed. It was in the middle of the North Hudson woods, and its only visible company from the Interstate was a sorry looking assemblage of structures across the street, including an oversized A-frame.

In front of it all was a metal sign in faded red cowboy lettering that said “Frontier Town.”

Ahmad said last month that he wasn’t listening — why would he be? — to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2017 State of the State address, when the governor made Exit 29, the site of the Sunoco, the hottest piece of property in the ADK.

Exit 29, the governor said, was to become a recreational hub, the gateway to the southern Adirondacks High Peaks’ region — with millions of dollars of state investment and legions of gasoline-buying tourists to follow.

Ahmad said he learned of the state’s plans from friends who were dazzled by his savvy business acquisition, and were offering to buy the gas station. “Now everyone thinks I’m a genius, which I am not,” he said. “I was just lucky.”

But luck will not be a factor if his latest acquisition works out — last year Ahmad bought 50 acres that is home to the bedraggled A-frame and some other ramshackle elements of the old theme park for $425,000.

Ahmad is excited about the potential for the A-frame, and said he wants to renovate it rather than tear it down and start over. “It’s solid,” he said, rapping a knuckle on the massive tee-pee shaped beams that line the A-frame’s roof. The floor is good too. And it still has the vestiges of a McDonald’s restaurant that for a few years occupied one corner of the complex. Most of its shortcomings are cosmetic.

The A-frame is a symbol of the Past, and Ahmad said he wants to honor it.

Ahmad also said he wants to be true to the theme park, incorporating historical elements in the redesign and perhaps using one section for a Frontier Town museum. He also hopes to revive a scale railroad that was one of the more popular Frontier Town features in its day. Although weathered, much of the landing where people would wait for train rides remains.

Frontier Town, he said, “was something that was unique.” He wants to stoke the memories of visitors from the past and create new memories for people who come in the future.

Primarily, Ahmad sees the A-frame as a welcome center for people exiting the Northway to stay at the state campground just to the south. It would provide information for those beginning their Adirondack adventure, perhaps hosting an outfitter and a tack shop for equestrians at the campground. Other plans include, potentially, a restaurant and conference center, or as a venue for events.

Ahmad said he’s been brainstorming ideas with the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Open Space Institute. I’m working with them to see what’s best,” he said.

Frontier Town — because nothing says “Adirondacks” like cowboys and Indians — was a popular western-themed tourist attraction and many in the region still remember going there as children and being frightened by train and stagecoach robberies.

The A-Frame was built in 1960; the park closed in 1998. Although the state campground has taken the Frontier Town moniker, the actual Frontier Town site was not included in the project, which is designed to be a joint public-private partnership.

Since the campground itself is not visible from the Northway, Ahmad said the A-frame will be a key piece of the development. “The hard part is getting people off of the Interstate,” he said. “This will be its face.”