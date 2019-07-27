The Hermit of Harrington Hill

File image

Orlando Bryant, a 70-year-old who on June 18, 1919, at his farm on Harrington Hill shot and severely wounded in the foot, 10-year-old John Shaw who was picking blueberries on his place. Bryant has been pronounced insane and committed by County Judge Raley to the Matteawan State Hospital for the criminal insane.

Bryant had lived alone on his farm for many years and has become widely known for his eccentricities. He has been in a number of mix ups with the law, which several times landed him in the county jail and once in the Albany penitentiary. He has always been considered queer but this is the first time his sanity has been honestly questioned.

Bryant was examined by Dr. T.I. Henning and Dr. S.A. Rowe, of Glens Falls, and he will probably end his days imprisoned in the hospital.

John Shaw, Orlando’s little victim is still, as of July 31, 1919, in the hospital. He was shot in the foot by him and lost one toe.

(Note – I have been writing this column since 1981 and over the years I have written many stories about Orlando Bryant to the point that I almost feel that I know him personally. He was a character! He loved to make a spectacle of himself but I sometimes felt that he was not really all that crazy and it was largely all an act because he loved attention.)

A LITTLE BRYANT HISTORY

Orlando was born in January of 1849 and his family is said to have migrated to this area from Vermont. His father, Roswell Bryant, born January 17, 1814, was a private in the 123rd Regiment of NY Volunteers. Roswell died May 4, 1891, and is buried in the cemetery on Harrington Hill.

Orlando was married and had two children but his wife grew tired of his eccentric lifestyle and moved away, leaving no forwarding address. He had one son who served in the army and the boy and his sibling later escaped down the same path that their mother had taken.

In later years Bryant lived on his shabby hillside farm with his three elderly sisters who were said to be just as eccentric as their brother. He fed them all by robbing his neighbor’s chickens by the light of the moon and many a farmer is said to have sat up at night holding a shotgun waiting for Orlando to make a visit, but the man was as sly as a fox and he was good at his craft of stealing.

MAKING A LIVING

Orlando made a little money killing rats for Warrensburgh townspeople and he liked to go into the Warren Inn, on the corner of Water Street and show off his bloody bounty which he had bludgeoned to death, hoping that someone would buy him a little glass of beer.

When he left the Inn, walking south down the street with his burlap sack of dead rats, to the Judd bridge where he would turn to make his way home up Harrington Hill, he was said to have stopped as every car passed by to wave at the driver.

A LEGEND IN HIS OWN TIME

After Orlando got into the fracas with the boy picking berries and was sent off to the state hospital, I found little more mention of him in the Warrensburgh News with the exception of the story about how it took several strong men to overpower him at the hospital when they demanded that he have a bath, which had never happened to him in his lifetime before and he thought that they were trying to kill him. He probably died at Matteawan, but I will bet that he kept the employees at the hospital on their toes.

Back in Warrensburgh a hundred years ago Orlando relished being the town character, but the townspeople were well used to him and paid his antics little mind.

At the popular cemetery tour, put on by the Warrensburgh Historical Society in 2010, actor John Gable played the role of Orlando Bryant who at that time was long gone, but not forgotten. I wish I could have been there!