The music lives on

× Expand Photo provided PineHarbourAssitedLiving-Sings COVID-19 In a heartwarming video posted to social media, a resident at Pine Harbour Assisted Living center sings and dances along to tunes by Plattsburgh musician Mitch Willette. Willette often plays at the Plattsburgh facility and didn’t want the current public-health crisis to stop him from lifting their spirits with some of their favorite songs.

PLATTSBURGH | While the facility may be closed to visitors, the music is still playing at Pine Harbour Assisted Living center.

Residents have long cherished monthly tunes by Plattsburgh musician Mitch Willette and despite the current health crisis unfolding outside its doors, Willette and Pine Harbour staff didn’t want this month to be any different.

So Willette recently brought his talents back to the facility, this time for a surprise outdoor concert playing residents’ favorite songs from the front lawn.

“It was great, and he was so happy to do it,” Pine Harbour Admissions Director Meghan Southwick told Sun Community News.

Willette didn’t skip a beat as he strummed his guitar and strolled window-to-window as residents danced and sang along from the comforts of their rooms.

He planned to return to the facility Wednesday for a surprise appearance to help celebrate a resident’s 103rd birthday. Staff decorated the lawn with signs and planned a festive socially-distanced celebration to help mark the milestone.

Southwick said the assisted-living facility has gotten creative in light of the current public-health crisis to help residents’ stay connected and their spirits up.

From virtual messages of hope and Facetime chats with their loved ones, residents have also been participating in local initiatives, such as the #518 Rainbow Challenge, to help show their community support and stay united.