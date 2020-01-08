× Expand Photo by Brian Happel New Years Baby Monique Gay (center) is all smiles holding her newborn son Eli Aaron Gay and his new big sister Lexi.

PLATTSBURGH | The new year brings many firsts. For one Plattsburgh family, that means a new life and a new journey to embark on.

Eli Aaron Gay entered the world at 12:36 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. Not only was he the first baby of the year born at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, but Gay’s birth also happened to be the first of the decade.

“A lot of people kept saying, ‘He’s waiting for the new year,’ and I thought he was going to be stubborn until the second (of January),” new mother Monique Gay of Plattsburgh said. “But, he came, and now we just want to get out and go home and start the new year.”

Gay called her son’s arrival unexpected, because his due date was Dec. 30 and she was scheduled for induction on Jan. 2. But, new grandmother Melissa Flora was convinced her grandson would be a New Year’s baby.

“I think it’s amazing. I’ve been saying it for a few days that he was coming out for New Year’s Day,” Flora admitted. “I wasn’t even thinking about the decade, though. That didn’t even cross my mind until somebody said that after he was born.”

That’s something that registered nurse Mindy Lapier said is pretty common, “After they deliver and they find out the time, usually, a nurse will tell them, and then they’re usually totally shocked. It’s the furthest thing from their mind.”

Eli Aaron Gay, who was catching up on his sleep during this visit, was born at 8 pounds and 13 ounces, measuring 21 inches long. He has an older sister, Lexi, who is 7-years-old and says she can’t wait to snuggle with him but does not want to change his diapers. 15-year-old Jeremiah completes the family.

Now, the whole family is looking forward to watching Eli grow.

“He is very snuggly and special,” Gay said. “It’s very exciting. He’s perfect.” ■