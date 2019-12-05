The next frontier

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland StarTrek-Generation This building in downtown Ticonderoga will be redeveloped into a set tour for “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

TICONDEROGA | Essex County supervisors voted this week to initiate a process that will transform a decaying downtown Ticonderoga property into a tourist destination for legions of dedicated Star Trek fans.

James Cawley, owner of the popular Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, said he will develop the space into a similar set tour featuring “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Cawley said it has the potential to triple the number of tourists he attracts, and will potentially keep the attraction open year around.

The building, which spent its proudest years as a five and dime owned by the J.J. Newberry Co., fell into public hands when its previous owner, Greg Cunningham, failed to pay its taxes. Sheathed in depressing black plywood with a failing roof and interior asbestos issues, it had long been the bane of downtown boosters’ existence.

“Every time I saw that black plywood it would make me ill,” said Cawley, echoing the sentiments of many downtown merchants.

The uneasy consensus had been that it would deteriorate to the point it would have to be bulldozed, leaving a gaping hole in the downtown business district. The situation was so bad, Essex County Attorney Daniel Manning said, that the county didn’t put it on the auction block this fall, fearing there would be no bidders, and that the county would end up with an albatross.

“It was in dire shape,” Manning said. “We didn’t want any part of it.”

Instead, the county will sell the building for the $30,000 owed in back taxes to Ti Alliance, a Ticonderoga economic development group. Ti Alliance Executive Director Donna Wotton said the building, which is next door to The Original Series set tour, will then be transferred to Cawley for redevelopment.

“It’s a great bonus for our community,” Wotton said. “It will be a functioning building on the tax rolls that will generate a sizable amount of money for the Ticonderoga economy. (Cawley) is a guy with great vision and he brings these things to life.”

Cawley has a proven track record with his Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, an exact replica of the 1960s science fiction show that maintains an intense following around the world. It has become something of a second home for William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on the show and enjoys using the site for fan conventions. He has remarked that Cawley’s replica is so accurate that the captain’s chair is even showing wear in the same places it did when the show was being filmed.

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” ran from 1987 through 1994, and starred Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Along with a set tour, Cawley said he envisions the two buildings being connected with a walkway and an upstairs space that will include a multi-purpose venue and a theater that will be of benefit to the residential community.

“There’s a lot that has to be done to it, but we know what we’re up against,” Cawley said.

Both county and town officials applauded the move.

“It’s good to see that building in the hands of (Cawley),” said Ti Supervisor Joe Giordano, who called it one of the downtown’s “key properties.”

The sale is good from the county’s standpoint, too, Treasurer Michael Diskin said.

“If we had taken that building to auction, we never would have gotten anything close (to $30,000),” he said. ■