The peace that wasn’t

× Expand Photo provided World War I racked up a horrific number of casualties, and when it was over the peace didn’t last.

TICONDEROGA | Perhaps no peace has led to so much war.

Even as it was being signed to much outward fanfare, the Treaty of Versailles that brought an official end to World War I was being bitterly savaged not just by the losers, but the winners as well. The critics, history would show, were right.

On Friday, March 29, the Ticonderoga Historical Society will open its 2019 program season with a presentation commemorating the end of the First World War — “Versailles: The Peace to End all Peace.” The talk will take place at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.

“The Treaty of Versailles was the most important of the treaties signed to end the hostilities we call the First World War,” said program presenter Brian O’Connor. “However, it may well have led to the Second World War, and certainly was responsible for resentment, instability and unrest in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. The consequences of the treaty are with us still today.”

O’Connor is the library director for North Country Community College. He completed doctoral coursework at the University of Connecticut and holds an M.A. in history from Florida Atlantic University and an M.S.L.S. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program, but seats may be reserved by calling 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to tihistory@bridgepoint1com. Refreshments will be served.

INCUBATOR

According to O’Connor, by the end, World War I had boiled down to state-sponsored slaughter, as men fought fruitlessly for months over scant yards of ground while the casualties mounted.

Nearly 10 million soldiers died, along with 7 million civilians. The war was an incubator of a worldwide flu pandemic that killed as many as 100 million more. It pitted Germany, along with the Austria-Hungary and Ottoman empires and Bulgaria, against the rest of the world. America’s entry into the war in 1917 tipped the scales, and after one last exhaustive offensive in 1918, the Allied world powers gained the initiative and pushed the enemy to the brink of destruction.

“The German army was collapsing and they wanted peace fast,” O’Connor said.

The November Armistice ended the fighting, but the peace would take another six months to negotiate. Contrary to popular perception, the negotiations did not take place in the opulent French palace itself, where it was eventually signed.

“It didn’t happen in the Hall of Mirrors, a lot of it was being hashed out in offices by minor diplomats,” O’Connor said.

President Woodrow Wilson championed a peace based on his “Fourteen Points” that emphasized healing, democracy and free trade. For the French in particular, who had felt the sting of German bombs in Paris, this was too idealistic. They shamed the Germans by making them take responsibility for the war — something that was not entirely true, O’Connor said — and slapping Germany with war reparations they would never be able to pay.

The economic burdens led to a financial depression, which in turn facilitated Hitler’s rise to power. “The conservatives reached out for someone who could get the people wound up,” O’Connor said. “They thought they could control him.”

Two decades later, the world was back at war.

WARNINGS FROM STALIN

In retrospect, Germany might have been punished less or punished more with better result, O’Connor said. While softer terms might not have led to financial ruin and the rise of Hitler, harsher terms might have prevented Germany from regaining power as fast. While other belligerents were carved into smaller territories, Germany was allowed to remain whole, and capable of rearming itself.

Not that the divided empires fared much better, particularly in the Middle East, where the artificial boundaries created by the French and British have fostered a century of hostilities that remain to this day.

“Versailles was designed to fix the causes of the war, but in many cases it did the opposite,” O’Connor said.

Even the winners, particularly Italy and the United States, felt they got nothing out of the deal.

“War really embittered Americans who asked, what did we get out of it for all that sacrifice?” O’Connor said.

This made the U.S. slow to react to Hitler, despite the warnings of Joseph Stalin. Hitler was too fanatical even for Stalin — which was saying something — but the Soviet premier was too distrusted and Americans were too wary of European wars to act, O’Connor said.

‘PEACE COLONIES’

Other offshoots of World War I echoed through the ages in surprising ways. O’Connor said the war interrupted a movement for orderly Irish independence, perhaps leading to the violence of later years. “You could argue that the Irish troubles are the result of the war,” he said.

The seemingly empty sacrifice for Americans led to greater isolationism — both among conservatives like Henry Ford and Charles Lindbergh, and among liberals who formed “peace colonies.”

These groups, O’Connor said, were social in nature and attracted people who were just looking for new friends or for romance. Decades later, some were blindsided when their long-forgotten memberships were dredged up in the McCarthy anti-communist persecutions.

O’Connor said he’s not sure we’ve learned much from Versailles, as the same mistakes keep cropping up on the world stage. To quote William Faulkner, he said, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”