The Portage to get a makeover

Residents of Ticonderoga discuss The Portage road project with civil engineer Kevin Farrington. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | Residents of The Portage had a say last Tuesday in how their street will be reconstructed after extensive utility work in 2020.

Part of the town’s comprehensive sewer and water rebuild, work on The Portage is particularly important because it will separate rain runoff from sewer flows.

Right now, it all runs into the same pipes down to a treatment plant. In periods of heavy rain, the system overflows into the LaChute River, meaning that sewage that has not been fully treated is escaping into the river and ultimately Lake Champlain.

The state allows for a certain amount of overflow, but the new system will fix the problem by keeping rain water and sewage in separate systems.

The Portage is the main connector between the downtown and the town beach and Mossy Point boat launch on Lake George. The work will extend for nearly a mile between Alexandria Avenue and within block of Montcalm Street.

Supervisor Joe Giordano said the work creates the opportunity to modernize The Portage corridor. Residents were invited by letter to attend a public meeting and add their input.

Representatives from AES Engineering offered several options for the rebuild, ranging from sidewalks, parking and strips of grass on each side of the street to more narrow configurations.

The project is somewhat limited by money and space, but residents were told that there are still a number of options to be considered.

Residents said foot traffic along The Portage is light, meaning that one sidewalk would probably be sufficient. Resident Tom Cunningham said that given Ticonderoga’s status as a tourist town with increasing bicycle traffic, special bike lanes should be a consideration.

Kevin Farrington, director of civil engineering for AES Northeast, said state regulations require one bike lane on each side of the road, adding 10 feet to the width.

Engineers have about 50 feet to play with, meaning that the addition of bike lanes would come at the cost of parking, or grass utility strips that act as a buffer for plowed snow.

Board member Joyce Cooper added that the project shouldn’t skimp on lane width because of the wide boats that are trailered on the road in the summer.

Resident were also concerned with safety and speeding on The Portage.

Farrington said one advantage of the tighter configuration that comes with bike lanes is that it acts as a natural brake on motorists.

When streets are wide and straight, motorists tend to speed regardless of the posted limits. But when the configuration narrows, “you can just watch those people slow right down,” he said.

Officials said there will be more opportunity to comment at town meetings, but that design work will need to proceed rather quickly so the project can be bid and construction started in 2020.