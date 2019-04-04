The public weighs in on armed officers for WCSD

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Warrensburg Central School district resident and parent Erin McGrath, who started an online petition urging school board members and administrators to hire armed school resource officers, voices her concerns to school officials in a “school safety forum” held March 25 in response to her petition. Proponents contended that resource officers would boost safety and foster a feeling of security, while others said that the school’s counselors, social workers and staff were already curbing potential problems by reaching out to students — guiding them toward positive goals, encouraging empathy for others and imparting them with a sense of belonging.

WARRENSBURG | Impassioned pleas concerning whether or not to have armed law officers in Warrensburg’s two schools were voiced for about two hours March 25 by residents of the Warrensburg Central School District.

The opinions were aired at a “school safety forum” held to discuss the issue after several local citizens launched an online campaign to hire school resource officers.

The meeting featured a PowerPoint presentation by Superintendent of Schools John Goralski depicting the school’s programs, personnel and protections that are now in place in Warrensburg’s schools to prevent violence.

He described more than a dozen programs that the school is presently employing to curb bullying, encourage empathy among students, as well as help them manage their emotions and strive to achieve positive goals in their lives.

TRAINING PROGRAMS

Goralski also noted that school personnel participated in ongoing training programs to prevent violence, help students manage their emotional and social interactions, and impart them with a sense of belonging.

Goralski said that teachers and staff also regularly meet to discuss such issues, as well as share thoughts on how to respond if a student is “acting out” or exhibiting abnormal behavior.

“We strive to help kids feel connected, understand that school is a safe place, know that school personnel are looking out for them, and that there is always someone to talk to,” he said. “School is a place where they can find connections, activities and help.”

Goralski also said that school personnel also make home visits if necessary to offer support to students that may have behavior issues.

School safety measures include conducting four lockdown drills per year, he said. Surveillance cameras constantly monitor the hallways and cafeteria, and a pending district capital project includes plans to “harden” entrances and screen all visitors, he added. Each school building hosts a staff safety team, which meets regularly, and sheriff’s officers drop by the schools at random times each school day, he said.

CONCERNS

Warrensburg Central School board president Doug West cited statistics noting that the nation’s schools were safer than they had been a quarter-century ago, and that according to statistics, students were at a far greater risk of dying by suicide than being a victim of serious violence. He also said that the gun death rate in New York state was the fourth lowest in the nation.

West said that having armed officers in schools meant that guns would be presenting a new risk. He spoke of a case in which a young student picked up a resource officer’s gun and fired it in a classroom. Additionally, he cited a statistic that a high percentage of shootings occurred in schools regardless of having a resource officer on duty. He noted several incidents in which school resource officers were ineffective in stopping killings.

West also mentioned an instance, not in the region, in which a resource officer was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

He added, however, that he had high respect for resource officers in general.

“In no way do I want to minimize work of law officers,” West said. “They do a great job.”

Before West was through talking, Warren County Sheriff Bud York voiced his objections from the rear of the audience.

“You are way off the mark, and I am offended,” York said, adding that he took West’s comments as an attack on all law officers.

York said that most all the school superintendents in the county supported the presence of resource officers — and he read quotes from six or so of them that cited how the officers connected well with students and helped foster a feeling of security among pupils and teachers.

West responded that students already make meaningful connections with teachers, counselors and social workers — who have considerable training and have devoted their careers to doing so.

York countered West’s comments.

“Have any of your people been trained in defusing a dangerous event?” he asked, adding that he knew of three instances in the county when resource officers had quelled problematic incidents.

Referring to the officer-student relationship that West cited, York said that nine years ago, a local resource officer had an affair with a 16-year-old girl, but she “didn’t want to get involved,” and no arrest was made — but York pressured him to resign.

“Hopefully I won’t put a bad officer in any school, and if it happens, I’ll take the blame for it.”

‘BAD PEOPLE IN THIS WORLD’

School board member Diane Angell said she was in favor of having resource officers in the district’s buildings. Noting that she was a registered nurse in an emergency center, she said she had witnessed a substantial increase in “mental issues” over her 33-year career.

“I feel that the safety of our children is worth hiring school resource officers,” she said.

A woman named Mary with a daughter in junior high school said she appreciated the work that the school was doing to help develop students’ social skills and encourage empathy for others.

“I could live my life fearful, but I’ve chosen not to,” she said.

Parent Leann Beadnell said having resource officers would give her a feeling of comfort.

“There are bad people in this world,” she said.

Warrensburg High School Principal Doug Duell said he supported having resource officers on duty.

“Having an extra person in the building means extra eyes and ears, and that’s helpful.” he said.

Parent Sunday Conine said she preferred having mental health professionals and social workers in school reaching out to students rather than armed officers. She said that if a shooting were to occur in the school, the risk of “collateral damage” would be too great.

“Guns are real and they’re out there, but do we have to have them in school?” she said.

DEFINE ROLE

Warrensburg Elementary principal Amy Langworthy said that if resource officers are indeed hired, district residents should define the officers’ role beforehand, so parents’ expectations are clear.

Erin McGrath, a high school teacher who started an online petition in favor of officers in Warrensburg’s schools, said that resource officers did far more than patrol the halls. She said that where she works, one of the officers helps teach American history. She urged the school board members to talk with teachers and administrators around the county to hear their opinions.

West closed the meeting with the assurance that subsequent meetings would be held, and said the school board would welcome more input from the public.

“We need to continue this discussion,” he said.

After the meeting, Duell, an administrator at Warrensburg High for 18 years, said that violence has been quite rare at the school. A few times over his tenure, students brought knives into school, but it was unintentional — they were hunters, he said.

Several times Duell and other staffers have broken up minor fights by telling a few students to “knock it off,” he added.

“Kids sometimes make mistakes, but we move things forward in a positive direction,” he said.