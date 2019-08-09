The silent railroad

Photo provided Donna LaGoy and Laura Seldman’s book documents the underground railroad in Chester.

TICONDEROGA | Roughly 170 years ago, the North Country was home to a railroad that had nothing to do with steam engines and depots. The Underground Railroad was a clandestine network of safe houses for runaway slaves heading to Canada and freedom.

One known route plied the waters of Lake Champlain to Keeseville, while another line paralleled the lake by land. Most of the stops along the Underground Railroad have been lost to time, but a few spots survive, offering a rich trove of historical interest.

On Friday, Aug. 16, The Ticonderoga Historical Society will host a free program on “The Underground Railroad in Chester” at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.

The program’s presenters are Donna LaGoy and Laura Seldman, who co-authored “The Underground Railroad in the Adirondack Town of Chester.” The Town of Chester in Warren County was a secret haven for runaway slaves escaping to Canada. The small Adirondack town holds as many as nine confirmed or suspected sites where fugitives once found shelter.

“We include the stories of the courageous people involved in the movement in the town as well as confirmed and suspected Underground Railroad sites,” said LaGoy. “Owners of those sites were interviewed about the history of their property. We will talk about visits from noted abolitionists, local churches involved, and how we uncovered this history.”

Hancock House historian Diane O’Connor said the work of documenting the Underground Railroad is difficult, because by definition these waypoints were in the business of staying out of sight.

“The locations weren’t supposed to be known,” O’Connor said. “And a lot of what we know is anecdotal and involves teasing apart fact from fiction; that’s a real historian’s job.”

O’Connor said Lagoy and Seldman “Have worked very hard to verify the locations of the sites. The talk is going to be very interesting.”

Lagoy is a former teacher who became the Town of Chester Historian when she retired in 2006. She has been on the Board of Trustees of the Historical Society of the Town of Chester since 1990 and editor of their quarterly newsletter since 2007.

Seldman is a long-time summer visitor to the Chestertown area and a professional photographer who has always been interested in the history of the area. She was appointed Photo Historian of the local Historical Society in 2014.

Refreshments will be served. Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program, but seats may be reserved by calling 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1com.