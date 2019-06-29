× Expand Photo provided The Nazis used the “Small Fortress” at Terezin as a prison where inmates were tortured and executed.

PLATTSBURGH | Terezin, perhaps better known by the German “Theresienstadt,” in the Czech Republic, was the military fortress Habsburg Emperor Joseph II erected in honor of his mother, Empress Maria Theresa. It consisted of a citadel, or “Small Fortress,” and a walled town for protection against invading troops that never arrived.

Years later, the German Gestapo would find the walled town quite well suited for their needs, and in 1941, converted Terezin to a Jewish ghetto and concentration camp, a holding place for Jews from Bohemia, Moravia, Denmark and Germany. The Small Fortress would be used as a prison in which inmates would be tortured and executed.

TIME RUNS OUT

After the successful atentat, or assassination, of Reinhard Heydrich, whom Hitler referred to as “the man with the iron heart,” Marshall Law was declared in the Protectorate. Special courts sentenced to death anyone deemed to be in solidarity with Heydrich’s death.

“Every day the newspaper had the names of people that were executed. There was no place to hide,” Vladimir Munk recalls.

A young boy of 17, upon receiving the news of his family’s deportation to Terezin, Munk remembers feeling like he was going on an adventure.

“Something was finally happening,” Munk said.

Hermina Munk prepared as best she could for her family’s departure.

“She made some long-lasting food so that we did not suffer hunger, at least at the beginning,” Munk said.

Each person was allowed 20kg (45 pounds) of personal belongings and she carefully selected clothing and small household items the family might need at their destination. Prior to deportation, they were forced to sign off ownership on all the belongings they were leaving behind.

DESTINATION: TEREZIN

Photo provided Artist’s rendering of Hannover Barracks at mealtime from Vladimir Munk’s personal collection.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, 1942, all Jews from Pardubice had to report to the school across from the railway station.

“I remember quite well the cold, cloudy morning. My parents and I pulled a small cart loaded with our luggage across the city to the school,” Munk said.

“A friend who had loaned us the cart was waiting there to retrieve it. He wanted to help us, but my father asked him not to. It was not worth the risk for him to publicly show friendship to Jews.”

“We were held there and ‘processed’ for three days. On Wednesday morning, they marched us, surrounded by police, to the railway station where we were loaded on a special train, Transport Cg, and deported to Terezin,” Munk said.

The railway ended a mile from the camp. Luggage was loaded onto waiting trucks pulled by other Jews and the new arrivals marched slowly in the direction of the walled city.

“Someone started to call our name and a young guy came to meet us. He was my cousin Vera’s fiancée, and his job was to transport Jews to Terezin, and check luggage to make sure there was no contraband,” Munk explained. “The others in charge of luggage could steal whatever they wanted, but thanks to him nothing was stolen from ours.”

“My father and I were sent to a huge barracks where there were just straw beds,” Munk said. “Our name was taken and we each got a special number which included the letters of our transport, Cg. My father was Cg68, my mother was Cg69 and I was Cg70. No other person had this number.”

“My father and I were then put in Hannover barracks which held 3,000 people, in a room with some 40 other men. My mother was put in a private house with 30 or 40 women. We could visit each other but we were not able to live together,” Munk said.

‘ARBEIT MACHT FREI’

Photo provided “Arbeit Macht Frei” — Nazi slogan at entrance to Terezin concentration camp meaning “Work sets you free.”

The sign above the gate of Terezin, a more infamous version of which resides at Auschwitz, reads “Arbeit Macht Frei,” or “Work sets you free.” The rules for concentration camp operation at the time instructed only 10 percent of the camp’s population be used to support its internal operations.

At Terezin, nearly 90 percent of the population worked at keeping the camp running. A council of Jewish elders, the Ältestenrat, formed the central administration for Terezin, if only as a token. But the walled city with a pre-war population of 5,000 needed constant upgrades to its infrastructure to accommodate as many as 55,000 inhabitants at the height of the war.

“There was a building yard where there were all types of shops: electrician, carpenter, smithy, plumbers, everything was in one place,” Munk said. “They had to build public latrines because private toilets were not enough. They had to build drinking water pipelines.”

MY FATHER’S SECRET

“We were assigned work. My mother was given a cleaning job. I was assigned as a laborer in the locksmith shop,” Munk said. “My father disappeared into the Magdeburg barracks. He never talked about what he was doing. Only after the war did I learn there was a well-organized, illegal underground movement in Terezin and my father, Karel Munk, was one of five members of its central cell. That was probably the reason why we were not sent to Auschwitz earlier.”

— Note: Check out the July 13 edition of The Sun to continue reading Vladimir’s story. Read the first three installments: "Pardubice: The early years," "The Czech question" and "1942: A very bad year."