The UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital to Offer By-Appointment Testing in Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga

File Photo ECH Logo Elizabethtown Community Hospital

ELIZABETHTOWN | The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital will offer a by-appointment COVID-19 testing service at its Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga campuses. The outpatient service will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

“Increased testing in our area will help inform decisions on how residents can safely return to work,” said the UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Clauss. “We want to do everything we can with the resources available to us to support those efforts and keep our community safe.”

The hospital’s testing service will be available to people with respiratory symptoms or other symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, those with exposure to a suspected or confirmed case, and to those whose return to work depends on a negative test result. According to Dr. Clauss, the hospital has expanded eligibility for testing because there is now secure access to testing supplies.

“Testing, and isolating positive cases, is the best way for us to avoid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Essex County,” said Essex County Health Department Director Linda Beers. The Essex County Office of Emergency Services recently received 75 COVID-19 test kits, the second such shipment from the state. “The latest shipment will bolster testing capacity in the region,” said Ms. Beers.

“We have been working closely with our area health care providers to advocate for increased testing and expanded eligibility. With our support of additional test kits, and Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s efforts to provide care across the county regardless of whether they have a provider or insurance, we are seeing the barriers of transportation and cost eliminated for our residents looking to be tested,” said Ms. Beers.

Appointments for the hospital’s testing service will be available daily from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the UVM Health Network’s Elizabethtown Community Hospital and its Ticonderoga Campus. To schedule an appointment in Elizabethtown, please call (518) 873-3069. To schedule an appointment in Ticonderoga, please call (518) 585-3927.

In-person and telehealth appointments are also available at the hospital’s health centers located in Au Sable Forks, Elizabethtown, Westport, and Willsboro. The health centers are accepting new patients and offering next-day appointments. For more information, please call (518) 873-6896.