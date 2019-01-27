Theater on the rise

× Depot Theatre Executive Director Kim Reilly at the ticket window of the Depot Theatre. Photo by Tim Rowland

WESTPORT | The Depot Theatre in Westport comes cleverly disguised as an Amtrak station. Still present and functional are the tracks, platform, waiting room, train schedule and ticket booth — but through the door deceptively marked “Freight Room” is a portal to a stage and 134 new seats in which patrons can enjoy professional summertime drama.

Along with being a passenger station, the depot also serves as the only theater in the Adirondack Park affiliated with the Actors’ Equity Association and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a feather that the theater board hopes to build upon as it seeks to expand its audience and scope.

Founded in 1988, the Depot Theatre celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, and as it moves into the future it is looking to expand its programming and its reach.

“I feel we can have a greater impact not just on the community, but on the region,” said Executive Director Kim Rielly.

Helping to do that is a recently awarded $26,250 grant from the New York Regional Economic Development Council to hire a manager to coordinate administrative activities related to human resources and company management, finance and development and information technology.

Rielly said that having an employee to handle the administrative side of the theater will free up her own time to focus on fundraising and expanding the theater’s role as both a cultural and economic player.

The grant, Rielly said, “is a real boost and will fast track our ability to achieve our goals.”

And the theater has considerable goals.

The Depot Theatre traditionally produces three shows in a summer season that lasts from June to Labor Day. But, being a freight room, it was not heated or insulated, which hampers its potential.

The theater’s master plan calls for a feasibility study to explore the improvements necessary for year-round programming, as well as physical improvements to the station itself, along with a better stage, lighting and sound. Until that happens, the theater will explore the possibility of using satellite venues throughout the year.

Rielly said the theater is also committed to engaging youth, the board having voted in 2017 to bring the Boquet River Theatre Festival under its auspices, which benefits young people but is mutually rewarding in that it strengthens community ties to the theater and introduces young people to drama at an early age, creating a lasting bond with the stage as the kids mature.

For those already serious about theater, the master plan calls for the theater to take on more artistic risk.

That means striking a balance between popular programming and shows that are more dramatically sophisticated.

The latter enhances the theater’s reputation and earns respect from those devoted to the theater, but also from media outlets and professionals in the field — which in turn can help boost the theater’s bottom line.

For Rielly, who grew up in Westport, helping the theater thrive is both professional and personal.

The original Delaware and Hudson depot is believed to have been built in 1876, but 100 years later it was threatened with demolition. To save it, the Westport Historical Society began putting on plays and raising money through Wednesday night bingo games.

In 1985 the theater struck out on its own, and three years later it inked a deal with the professional stage organizations.

The depot, which is owned by the town of Westport, remains a viable station serving Amtrak and shuttles that take passengers into the Adirondack mountains.

Rail passengers are often curious about the theater, which offers a good PR opportunity, even if it can be a bit of a distraction.

“I give tours of the theater almost every day that I’m here,” Rielly said. “You never know if that person might come back to see a show.”

Further, the theater received positive exposure from it’s 40th anniversary.

“We had a good year, with a lot of positive exposure,” Rielly said. The grant “comes at a good time and will help keep the momentum rolling.”