Thick lake ice ideal for Lake George Winter Carnival activities

× Expand Photo by Tim Weatherwax A passenger in a homemade outhouse racer reacts with a panicked expression as her team members push her across lake ice in a recent year’s edition of the outhouse races held annually by the Lake George Winter Carnival. This Saturday, the outhouse races return as the carnival begins its four-weekend installments of outdoor activities.

LAKE GEORGE | Both people-powered privies and high-octane snowmobiles will be featured attractions in this weekend’s debut of the 2019 Lake George Winter Carnival.

Some of the most powerful snowmobiles in the northeast will be careening across the ice of Lake George as East Coast Snocross holds its snowmobile drag races on Saturday — while a half-mile away, people will be pulling mock outhouses on skis across the lake’s ice in a popular tradition that has entertained spectators for a half-century.

Event organizers say they expect a large crowd as the carnival begins its four-week run.

Intermittent frigid weather this winter, including recent sub-zero temperatures, has created thick ice on Lake George that will be supporting a variety of motorsport competitions over all four weeks — boosting the number of spectators.

Although the ice drag races start at 10 a.m. Saturday off Million Dollar Beach, the 2019 edition of the popular 59-year-old carnival officially kicks of at noon, with opening ceremonies at McDonald Pier off Shepard Park Beach in Lake George Village.

The annual outhouse races, infused each year with humor and creativity, begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday northeast of McDonald Pier. Whether it’s a Tiki-hut outhouse, or a Batmobile replica complete with a toilet seat, or a newlywed bride in her wedding gown riding a homemade privy skidding across the lake, the race never fails to amuse the crowd it annually attracts.

A carnival parade begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, and proceeds down Canada Street, the village’s main drag.

Saturday-only activities feature two events, both beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Shepard Park Beach — a chili cook-off and an open mic session in which people are encouraged to demonstrate their vocal talents.

From 4:45 on, carnival-goers will be enjoying s’mores and hot chocolate around a bonfire on the beach. At 6 p.m., fireworks will light up the sky above the lake.

Occurring both Saturday and Sunday are a variety of attractions, including the wildly popular Polar Plunge at 3 p.m., which features hardy souls dashing in and out of the lake where local firefighters have chopped up and removed ice.

Cornhole competitions, children’s outdoor games, and pony rides are also offered, primarily from noon to 3 p.m. both days near or on Shepard Park Beach. Simultaneously, a variety of children’s activities are to be offered indoors in King Neptune’s Pub and the Lake George Courtyard Marriott hotel.

Also to be held Saturday and Sunday are two sessions of Lake George Dogs Got Talent — in which locals and visitors coax their dogs into performing some unusual stunts.

For the first time in the carnival’s history, bonfires are to burn all day long Saturday and Sunday, all four February weekends.

Horse drawn carriage rides and helicopter excursions are available both days.

Featured on Sunday will be a keg-toss competition on Shepard Park beach beginning at 2 p.m. All ages are welcome to participate in this crowd favorite or watch the action. Sign-ups to compete are at 1:45 p.m.

Also on Sunday is a complimentary “make your own sundae” session from noon until the ice cream is gone, courtesy of Stewart’s Shops.

Sunday also features youth hockey scrimmages from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and the public is welcome to watch the action or skate nearby.

“We welcome all area residents and visitors to come to Lake George and cure their cabin fever by enjoying our array of family-oriented activities,” carnival official Nancy Nichols said.