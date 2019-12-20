Things look sunny for solar law

× Expand Adobe Stock Solar

TICONDEROGA | After a process that has spread out for years, the Ticonderoga Town Board said last week it will pass a code allowing solar farms by Dec. 30.

The council, during a public meeting on the proposed law, was urged on by a handful of residents who said the town has been “monkeying around” with the matter for long enough.

Several farms in the Street Road area are primed to contract with solar companies, but town law, while it accommodates residential solar panels, does not provide for commercial enterprises.

Supervisor Joe Giordano said the process was initially slowed by concerns over how the solar farms might affect the scenery, and what would become of the panels after they had outlived their usefulness.

Then, when the town went to draw up a solar law, it discovered its existing site plan and zoning guidelines did not match up, something that had to be straightened out before proceeding.

Giordano said there were still some details that he’s concerned with and said he was inclined to “err on the side of caution” by taking a bit more time to get them straightened out. “We want to be fair not only to the property owners but to the community,” he said.

But the board member Dorcey Crammond, who is stepping down at the end of the year, said she would like to see the law in place before leaving office. The board decided it could pass a law by the end of the year and fix any flaws it might have later.

The board’s ordinance is patterned after a template provided by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The board will meet with the agency next week to finalize its draft.

Two items concerned residents, one being a required 600-foot setback from houses, which they said was excessive. They suggested less of a setback, with provisions for berms or screening to protect neighbors. The other concern centered on a provision that limits the size of solar farms on high-quality agricultural soil.

No one at the hearing spoke against solar farms, but some spoke of the advantages of clean energy.

Ticonderoga is attractive to solar developers because of its flat topography near the lake, and nearby transmission lines. Jamie Fordyce, whose East Light Partners is hoping to install a solar farm on behalf of a Street Road farmer, said the installations generate a megawatt for every five acres, with a typical solar farm being 25 acres.

The law under consideration stipulates that the provider must put up a security deposit of 125% of the cost of removal so that they do not risk becoming blighted white elephants in their old age.

— In other action, the board thanked Crammond and outgoing member Wayne Taylor for their service. Together, they have a combined 43 years of service to the town, Taylor as a board member and Crammond as a board member and employee.

Town attorney Matt Fuller said the job is considerably harder than it has been in the past, equating the job to that of running a small corporation. “People don’t realize how hard you work,” he said. ■