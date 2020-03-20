Third COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH | A third case of COVID-19 has been identified in Clinton County. The female, in her thirties, was identified as a direct contact of the second confirmed case. Since that time, she has been quarantined at home to limit the possibility of spreading the virus to others. The individual is now isolated at home and contact tracing by the Clinton County Health Department will begin. If you are you are identified as a close contact of a person diagnosed with COVID-19, Clinton County Health Department will contact you directly.

“We anticipate that the number of cases in our region will continue to rise,” stated John Kanoza, Director of Public Health for Clinton County. Our hospital, emergency services personnel and health care professionals are prepared to handle this crisis, however, we must all do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Our goal is to slow the number of new cases so that local resources can keep pace.”

For most people, COVID-19 will produce mild symptoms. Certain individuals, however, including older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk. Director of Health Care Services, Erin Streiff stressed, “Those who are ill or have been in close contact with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for the illness, must stay home. Stay home also if you have been in contact with anyone who is sick. She further advised “Even those who are well, should stay at home as much as possible.”

Mr. Kanoza added, “We need to shield those who are most vulnerable from this virus and we need to ensure that our health care workers stay well. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will save lives.” Additional guidance about minimizing the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html. ■