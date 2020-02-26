Third time’s a charm?

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Short Term Rental Hearing About 200 people attended a public hearing concerning short term rental properties in Lake Placid.

LAKE PLACID | A newly added provision to limit the operation of short-term rentals to 90 days out of the year drew the most attention at a public hearing in Lake Placid Tuesday, in which everything from climate change to the coronavirus was used as ammo lobbed by two opposing sides.

At issue are the estimated 700 short-term rentals in Lake Placid and North Elba, which, depending on who’s talking, represent either the future of tourism or the death of all that a proud community holds dear.

The respective governments of North Elba and Lake Placid are hoping that the third time’s the charm, following two other sets of STR regulations that were sent back to the drawing board. The public comment period will remain open for another week before any decision is made.

In some respects, Tuesday’s meeting felt a bit like going through the motions since many of the same arguments had been made at a public hearing five months prior. One difference was that STR opponents seemed to favor no new law at all, instead relying on 2011 code blocking commercial activities in residential neighborhoods.

Some indicated they would rather see a court rule on the 2011 provision than legally acknowledge the right of STRs to operate in residential neighborhoods with a new law.

Few dispute that the STRs have changed the basic fiber of Lake Placid streets, which used to teem with children and chatty neighbors. It’s a small-town feel that many long-term residents want back, while others see it as the cost of doing business in a thriving tourist town.

A central problem of those drawing up the regulations is that there is no typical short-term rental property, so trying to lump them all under one set of rules has proved to be a difficult science.

Renting out a room or a cottage to an ice skater or vacationing family, most seem to agree, is a longtime Lake Placid tradition that should not be unduly infringed upon. Without this income, some said they would be unable to afford to pay their mortgage or taxes.

But the “gold rush,” as speaker Bill Billerman characterized it, began when real estate LLCs began to buy up properties in residential neighborhoods, turning a family sideline into a commercial activity that got out of hand when codes against operating business enterprises in neighborhoods were not enforced.

Now, these properties, which can cater to parties of two dozen or more rowdy guests, are criticized for loud parties, a surfeit of illegally parked cars and a lack of anyone who is immediately answerable to trouble. These operations garner little sympathy from anyone, but smaller landlords tend to get caught up in attempts to regulate the industry as a whole.

The 90-day rule is supposed to address this problem by discouraging big operators while holding harmless someone who is renting a room to an ice skater or tourist for a few weeks out of the year. Owner-occupied rentals are exempt.

But some said it goes too far and amounts to a “defacto ban by assuring short term rentals are not profitable.”

Others who said the limit was too severe said short term rentals were being used by opponents as a “scapegoat” for disappearing neighborhoods, a lack of affordable housing and declining school populations. Even without short-term rentals in the picture, they argued, a young family would never be able to afford the cost and the taxes on a Lake Placid home.

“Taxes are so high, nobody’s going to buy these homes to live in,” said Kevin Fountain. “I don’t like anything that brings less money into Lake Placid, (and) there are things going on in the world that are going to spill over here too and hurt businesses.”

But Peter Roland said the rentals have exacerbated the affordable housing crisis and are responsible for driving up tax assessments. He also said STRs are an epidemic that will spread beyond a handful of Lake Placid neighborhoods. Turning to the audience he said, “If you think this isn’t coming to a (location) near you you are sadly mistaken because it is.” ■