Thirteen mental health, treatment organizations unite resources

PLATTSBURGH | Thirteen leading mental health and addiction treatment providers across seven northern New York counties have teamed up to create Northwinds Integrated Health Network IPA, Inc. The group originally came together in 2017 as part of a Behavioral Health Care Collaborative (BHCC) grant funded through the New York State Office for Mental Health and Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services to prepare behavioral health providers for Value Based Payment (VBP) reform.

As a result of that early collaboration, came the formation of an Independent Practice Association (IPA), which is designed to improve health outcomes in the community through better information sharing and coordination of services on a local and regional level. This affiliation through the IPA also facilitates contracting with health insurance companies and other healthcare services entities.

The goal of value-based payment is to “transform the healthcare payment system so it incentivizes quality of care instead of the volume of services provided,” a press release said.

“This exciting new organization builds on a history of collaborating to deliver high quality healthcare to residents in our region,” said James Button, interim executive director of Northwinds. “We call it the rural advantage, and the state is once again looking to the North Country to lead the way with innovative models.”

Under the current payment system, access to behavioral health and addiction treatment services is limited and disjointed. These problems are particularly acute in rural areas of New York and across the nation, a situation that has resulted in hardship and suffering for those communities.

“Northwinds will give our partners a strong foundation to contract with payers and providers,” said Board President Mark Lukens. “These organizations recognize the important role our services play in improving the quality of care and reducing costs — especially for people and communities with the greatest need.”