Thousand Acres Ranch invites area residents to their New Year’s Eve Party

STONY CREEK | Thousand Acres Ranch is being revived, and its new owner/proprietor seeks to re-establish the Ranch’s traditional bond with the area communities by inviting people to attend a New Year’s Eve Party.

Titled “The Great Gatsby Costume Party,” the event is to be held from 5 p.m. onward Dec. 31. The party includes a $15 buffet featuring entrees with a carving station, as well as soups, salads, appetizers and desserts.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m, deejay Chaz of Absolute Sound will be spinning classic hits while people enjoy their meals. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be available and all will join in a champagne toast at midnight. Music is to be provided during these later hours by the Slack Dog band.

The costume contest, featuring garb from the 1920s, features $100 in prizes for Best Vintage, Best Couple and Crowd Favorite.

For reservations, call 518-696-2444.

Thousand Acres proprietor Brandon Williams is offering rooms for the night at a reduced cost of $80, and a breakfast buffet for $10 per person. Many of the rooms have been recently updated.

“We’re looking to rebuild Thousand Acres’ traditional relationship with local residents,” Williams said, noting that he welcomes community groups, snowmobile riders and civic organizations to hold their events at the ranch over the upcoming months and years. “We want everyone to come back and experience Thousand Acres’ hospitality again.”

Along with several investors, Williams purchased the property in October.

Winter hours of the restaurant and tavern aren’t yet finalized, but tentative plans call for the venue to be open from 11 a.m. to 9. p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner — with extended hours on Friday and Saturday nights.

Thousand Acres Ranch’s address is 465 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek, NY 12878. ■