Photos/Video; Thousands attend Gala Parade

SARANAC LAKE | Saranac Lake Winter Carnival’s Gala Parade is legend.

The celebration last Saturday drew thousands to the streets here under perfect blue skies and a bright sun. The air temp hovered around 8 degrees as the first sirens of the lead police cars blew. And the nearly two-hour festive stream of mayhem, music and dancing wound its way over the Saranac River to the town hall. Brandishing paper swords, a batallion of school children stormed the palace en route, several times! A kraken was slayed by a legion of small children and their families! Petrova Elementary School kids built a fierce-looking dragon whose peered side-to-side at the crowd! The legendary Lawn Chair Ladies danced their way through their 25th carnival parade! There were some 40 Canoodlers dressed as gnomes dancing with mushroom paddles; students from Paul Smith’s College log-rolled on a trailer towed behind a plow truck. A troupe of dancing sprites wrapped in dusty pink tulle and floral garland seemed to emerge from Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream with Titania festooned in green and Puck drumming in the snowbound heart of winter. There were hundreds of marching actors, kings and queens, butterflies, unicorns, trumpets and tubas and tin pipes, drummers on buckets, bagpipes and floats that ferried legends from one end of the village to the other. Characters came to life from Gael and Greek and Roman myth and a myriad storybook tales. A sasquatch was seen; a Yeti slept on one float; and the starry night skies over Eagle Island made an appearance under the bright midday sun.

The crowd was a huge winner in this parade.

And parade results came in Monday with the Louis Fobare Memorial Trophy Best of Show going to the Walkow Family and Friends for their rendition of Gods and Monsters, complete with Kraken, a Minotaur and Medusa’s head! ■

Final results are:

Business Group, Float-- First Place: The Rusty Nail; Second Place: Adirondack Daily Enterprise

First Place: The Rusty Nail; Second Place: Adirondack Daily Enterprise Civic or Volunteer Group, Walking-- First Place: New York State United Teachers; Second Place: Oriental Shriners

First Place: New York State United Teachers; Second Place: Oriental Shriners Youth Group, Walking-- First Place: Eagle Island Camp; Second Place: Morse Academy of Irish Dance

First Place: Eagle Island Camp; Second Place: Morse Academy of Irish Dance School Group, Float-- First Place: Petrova Elementary School; Second Place: Paul Smith’s College Forestry Club

First Place: Petrova Elementary School; Second Place: Paul Smith’s College Forestry Club School Group, Walking-- First Place: Bloomingdale Elementary; Second Place: St. Bernard’s School

First Place: Bloomingdale Elementary; Second Place: St. Bernard’s School Independent Group, Float-- First Place: Gods and Monsters, The Walkow Family and Friends; Second Place: The Cranker Family

First Place: Gods and Monsters, The Walkow Family and Friends; Second Place: The Cranker Family Independent Group, Walking-- First Place: The Canoodlers; Second Place: The Lawn Chair Ladies

First Place: The Canoodlers; Second Place: The Lawn Chair Ladies Animal Group, Float-- First Place: Sand Hill Stables

First Place: Sand Hill Stables Animal Group, Walking-- First Place: Dragon Hill Riders; Second Place: 4-H Goat Club

Winners who need to collect their trophies: they are available at the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 39 Main St.

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee, formally known as the Society for Promotion of Winter Carnival, Saranac Lake, Inc., is a not-for-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to planning and presenting an annual mid-winter festival. This 10-day, communitywide event traces its roots to a one-day Winter Carnival held in 1897 by the Pontiac Club. ■