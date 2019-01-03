Three candidates vie to lead Warren County

QUEENSBURY | With the new year’s arrival, Warren County government is facing a three-way contest to chair the county Board of Supervisors.

The board will convene on Friday for their organizational meeting and cast votes for a chairman.

With the three candidates positioned to garner solid support, a stalemate may occur unless one of them receives a majority of the board’s 1,000 weighted votes.

And if one of the candidates can’t line up this majority by Feb. 1, state law mandates that County Clerk Pam Vogel will choose the chairman.

Such a situation hasn’t happened here in 35 years.

If this scenario unfolds, state law calls for the incumbent board chairman, Ron Convover, to temporarily continue in his position between June 4 and Jan 31.

Two-term Queensbury-at-large supervisor Doug Beaty, a Republican, and Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, are both challenging Conover, who is seeking his third one-year term as board chairman. Conover has served since 2009 as Bolton town supervisor.

In a closed-door Republican caucus held Dec. 13, Conover received his party’s endorsement over Beaty in a super-majority vote — winning the support of at least two thirds of the caucus members.

Eleven supervisors on the county board are Republicans, eight are Democrats, and one is independent — Craig Leggett of Chester.

Considering that board will be casting weighted votes based on population, all three candidates likely will be garnering a substantial share of the votes, creating the stalemate.

BEATY SEEKS MORE COLLABORATION IN DECISIONS

During Beaty’s four years on the county board, he’s often criticized decisions of his peers and questioned many of the board’s procedures. Beaty said if elected, he will seek to boost transparency in government.

“Information is often withheld from other supervisors until the last minute, and that’s the worst approach to decision-making,” he said. “Transparency is the basic foundation of good government.”

Conover countered that all substantial decisions by the county board of supervisors have been fully deliberated both in the supervisors’ committee meetings as well as by the full board.

“No supervisor has told me they’ve had difficulty getting information,” Conover said. “But we should always endeavor to improve our communication.”

Beaty has challenged a number of decisions that were made by county supervisors following lengthy deliberations, including the sale of the Westmount Nursing home to a private enterprise. In a recent interview, he criticized the county court complex addition and renovation project now nearing completion.

“By law, we only needed 5,100 square feet for a new family court judge, but we built a 23,000 square feet addition, and instead of it being a $3 million project, it’s costing $20 million,” he said.

However, long before the supervisors decided to approve the $16.5 million project, the county’s judges told them how office and court space was severely cramped for court and legal staff, and how the lack of space threatened their security and hampered the staffers’ work.

Also, the state cited the county for operating its court system with inadequate space and mandated that they comply with the law in providing barrier-free access for citizens with disabilities.

AIRPORT’S RUNWAY EXTENSION ALSO A CONCERN

Both Beaty and Braymer have been critical of the county’s effort to extend a runway at the county-owned Floyd Bennett Airport at a cost of $8 million or so, with 95 percent of the cost to be born by the state and federal sources.

Critics of the extension, planned for more than 14 years, said the project was a waste of taxpayer money and threatened very rare environmental features called marl fens.

With Braymer playing a lead role, opponents of the project have recently convinced lawmakers to consider a scaled-back project that is estimated to cost about $5 million. Braymer, who is serving her third year on the board, said she was pleased that the new, less intrusive project would save a lot of woods that would otherwise have been bulldozed.

Beaty reiterated his opinion that a runway extension was entirely unnecessary.

“There’s no proven need for an $11 million, $8 million or $5 million runway extension — it’s just bad government,” he said. “If elected chairman, I’m going to put the right people in the right places so we make good common-sense decisions and actually save a buck or two. And if other supervisors don’t want to support that, they’re part of the old sausage-making machine.”

Airport personnel and county supervisors promoting the extension, however, say the project is a way of increasing the airport’s use and safety, as well as boosting the local economy — all at minimal cost locally.

SALES TAX REVENUE REALLOCATION SOUGHT

Beaty has not only been outspoken in cutting government expenses, but lately he’s supported reallocation of sales tax revenue, which he said would benefit 80 percent of the county’s taxpayers. Braymer and other Glens Falls Democratic supervisors support re-examining how sales tax revenue is distributed.

Now, towns with high-priced lakefront property receive far more of the county’s sales tax revenue than municipalities without high property valuations — because allocation is based on each town’s total assessed value — its percentage of the county’s total valuation.

Beaty advocates changing the distribution of sales tax revenue so it is based 50 percent on a town’s population and 50 percent on a town’s total assessed value, rather than 100 percent of the latter.

With such a change, Bolton would lose $1.56 million in revenue, while Queensbury would gain $1.49 million, Glens Falls would gain $1.29 million, and Warrensburg would reap an extra $448,533.

“The 20 percent who have been riding high are going to have to go backwards a bit,” Beaty said. “Reallocation of this revenue is a no-brainer.”

Braymer hasn’t cited specific formulas — instead she said she was seeking fair allocation to all taxpayers.

“Sales tax revenue distribution deserves honest and open discussion,” she said.

Conover has contended that the residents of towns with lakefront property have been paying the bulk of the county’s property taxes, so the existing formula for sales tax revenue rebates is proportionate and fair.

“Our equalization and apportionment of sales tax needs to be better understood by all,” he said, adding that if elected he will set a public meeting on the issue.

Conover added, however, that he advocates helping out the less land-wealthy municipalities by allocating more money to them by boosting county compensation for winter road maintenance, as well as financial support for road and bridge repair or reconstruction.

“The county needs an infrastructure program to address needs throughout the entire county,” he said. “There are many ways to help various towns without turning our existing equalization and apportionment program on its head.”

BED TAX, BROADBAND ALSO KEY ISSUES

Braymer said another concern she’d like to address if elected chairman is fairness in the way county occupancy tax is distributed.

“We can do a better job of evaluating all applications for bed tax grants and making decisions based on objective criteria, which results in awarding money to the best, most successful events,” she said.

A practicing attorney, Braymer has advocated that the county’s new hires in vital positions be appropriately credentialed — and she’s also been known for proposing a ban on throwaway retail plastic bags and other environmentally conscious initiatives.

Beaty said one of his prime objectives is to expand access to broadband in rural areas of the county, calling such connectivity “a basic necessity.”

Regarding the fate of the county-owned railroad, both Braymer and Conover said that county residents’ interests should be fully protected — whether the rail corridor hosts passenger trains again, or is converted to a hiking/bicycling trail.

Braymer said the corridor is a valuable asset and likely should remain publicly owned. All three candidates say that moving towards a county-based emergency medical services system makes sense, so all residents have adequate Advanced Life Support services.

CONOVER CITES BOARD'S RECENT ACCOMPLISHMENTS

In his bid for county chair, Conover said he is seeking to accomplish the work that has been started under his administration. Also, he noted the board’s recent accomplishments, including completing the county’s NSTEM facility construction project, developing the college’s culinary school and demonstration restaurant in downtown Glens Falls, renewing a fixed base operator contract with Richard Schemerhorn that has provided multiple benefits to taxpayers, and filling five top positions in county government, including county administrator.