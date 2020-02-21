Thurman farm wins top national award

× Expand Photo provided Nettle Meadow Kunik Nettle Meadow Farm of Thurman recently won a prestigious national award for their acclaimed Kunik cheese at the Good Food Awards competition in San Francisco.

THURMAN | Internationally famous artisan cheesemaker Nettle Meadow Farm of Thurman recently won national honors at the 2020 Good Food Awards competition held in San Francisco — Their Kunik cheese was recognized as one of the best cheese products in the nation.

Kunik is a triple crème cheese made only by Nettle Meadow Farm. It is a white mold-ripened wheel made from goat’s milk and Jersey cow cream.

Their signature Kunik was the only cheese crafted in New York State to win a top award in the Good Food competition. Only produced by Nettle Meadow, the cheese finished second in the 2019 US Cheese Championships, and in prior years has won many top national awards.

Nora Singley, cheesemonger and assistant chef to the Martha Stewart Show, has called Kunik unique, saying it was “refined, clean and bright” and “tasty, tasty, tasty.”

In an article for Esquire magazine, Anne Saxelby of Saxelby Cheesmongers of New York City called Kunik “the sexiest cheese in the USA.”

Three top cheese connoisseurs have raved about kunik’s superior quality and how it pairs well with fine French champagne. Joseba Encabo of the Culinary Institute of America has said that Nettle Meadow’s Kunik is “very addictive.”

In response to the recent award, Nettle Meadow Farm owners and cheesemakers Sheila Flanagan and Lorraine Lambiase said in a prepared statement that they were very honored by the recognition.

“We work very hard to spread and maintain a culture of great cheese and well cared-for animals offering alternatives to big corporate agriculture, and elevating the economies of over 30 local families in our region through the growth in our cheese production.”

Nettle Meadow Farm is not only renowned for their cheeses, but for providing a sanctuary for various species of animals and employing humane animal husbandry practices.

The Good Food Awards competition honors outstanding American craft food producers who not only produce tasty and authentic food products, but also are proven leaders in responsible farming and sustainability, while building strong communities. ■