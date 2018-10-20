Thurman man loses cancer meds as house leveled by blaze

× Expand Photo provided A home at 100 Mud St. in Thurman was destroyed by fire last week. Authorities ruled the cause accidental.

THURMAN | Eugene Barnaby’s house was destroyed by a fire last week.

Now his nephew has launched a fundraiser to help the Thurman resident recover from the loss.

“Nobody deserves to go through what he’s had to go through recently,” said Mike Baker II. “Not only was my uncle diagnosed with follicular lymphoma three months ago, but then he totally lost his house to the fire three days ago. He built that house in 2005 with his own hands.”

Baker said that Barnaby’s chemotherapy medications to treat his cancer — and all of his other possessions — were destroyed, putting a heavy strain on Barnaby’s finances.

The Thurman Volunteer Fire Co. was notified of the fire at 5:10 p.m. They responded to 100 Mud St. within minutes, but the house was fully involved when the fire company members arrived at the scene. The Thurman volunteers were assisted by firefighters Warrensburg, Johnsburg, Stony Creek and Garnet Lake.

A crew from Warrensburg Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene, but the house was unoccupied. Barnaby was at his daughter’s soccer game at the time of the blaze, Baker said.

Authorities said the blaze originated in the living room on the first floor of the home.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental.

The campaign raised $880 of its $1,000 goal by Monday, the day this story went to print.

Baker said he was appreciative of the support.

The moral support from people is as important as the money raised, he said.

“I’m not asking for much,” he wrote. “Anything counts, as long as you have our family in your prayers we will get through this.”