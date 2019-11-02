Thurman to choose town supervisor, clerk, board seats

× Expand File photo The Sun file photo

ATHOL | Two candidates are competing for a two-year term as Thurman town supervisor; two are seeking the position of town clerk; and four are vying for two board seats.

• Cynthia R. Hyde, incumbent. Party lines: Democratic, independent,

Occupation: Thurman Town Supervisor.

Qualifications: I have served the town of Thurman for 11 years first as town clerk and currently as supervisor; I’ve attended state accounting classes, Freedom of Information seminars and training conferences as well as having networked with county and state officials. In 2017 we finished the water project and provided clean water to homes affected by the 2011 flood, and worked to correct the issues cited in the audits of the period 2012 through 2016 with guidance from the state Comptroller’s Office.

Accomplishments/Objectives if re-elected: With new, inexperienced board members 2018 and 2019 were difficult years for the town of Thurman. Because of the knowledge and experience I have gained during my 11 years serving the town, I was able to protect the town from many negative consequences. I have common sense and I know right from wrong. Under my leadership the rules will be followed — and the town as a whole rather than the individual will be considered.

Top issues in the campaign: To continue to move forward and stand by the rules. Example: the state-mandated Sexual Harassment Policy (my effort to do this in 2019 was voted down many times, but I persisted and finally prevailed getting the policy passed. I will continue to work to implement and follow much-needed and/or mandated policies and focus on the most important issues, such as highway, transfer station and spending.

• Susan H. Shepler, challenger. Party lines: Republican, independent.

Occupation: Retired

Qualifications: I have experience in Government Accounting; I am a past Thurman town board member and past Deputy Town Supervisor.

Objectives if elected: I seek to establish accountability, civility and responsibility, to restore the good name and standing of our community. I will work for and with our town’s taxpayers — and will work with the Town Board as a whole for the benefit of the citizens of Thurman.

Top issues in the campaign: To have the town hall’s septic system inspected and repaired if necessary; to prepare and submit the past two years of Annual Update Document accounting reports required of the town by the state Comptroller along with the current year’s AUD; to restore the town of Thurman’s financial standing and good credit rating; and to restore the friendly and welcoming atmosphere of the Thurman Town Hall.

TOWN CLERK RACE

Two candidates are seeking the position of Thurman Town Clerk.

• Susan Staples, incumbent. Party lines: Democratic, independent.

Occupation: Thurman Town Clerk

Qualifications: I have been the Town Clerk since March 2017. I have been active with the Tri-County Clerk’s Association, and take advantage of opportunities to educate myself for the benefit of the townspeople. I have shown an ability to correctly interpret regulations, and maintain accurate records.

Accomplishments: With the drastic cuts the board made to staffing in the office, I was still able to maintain the integrity of the office by putting in extra hours to ensure that the Town’s needs were being met. I also make myself available to residents on nights and weekends.

Top issues in the campaign: The top issue is the ability to reach out to other agencies, get the needed information, and to correctly and accurately act on that information.

• Gail Seaman, challenger. Party lines: Republican,independent

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Qualifications: For six years, I have served as a Town Board member. I’m also a prior member of both the Warren County Board of Ethics and the Thurman Board of Assessment Review.

Objectives if elected: I will conduct the office of Town Clerk in a non-partisan manner, serving all the people of Thurman irrespective of their party or personal affiliation. The office of the Town Clerk will be open regular weekday hours and one Saturday a month for local residents’ convenience. I will again have hunting licenses issued through my office for our local hunters, and the Town Board meeting minutes will be an accurate summary of the Board meetings; written in an unbiased, non-political format. All services provided by the office will be accomplished in a professional, confidential manner.

Top issues of campaign: Issuing hunting licenses; politicizing of the Town Clerks’ office. as well as posting meeting minutes on time and accurately. If elected, I will work to bring back civility, treating all residents with respect. I will make sure strict confidentially is maintained at all times. No one will ever be targeted for political or personal reasons.

RESTORING CIVILITY, COLLABORATION CITED BY BOARD CANDIDATES

For the Thurman town council, four candidates are vying for two seats.

• Randy C. Galusha, newcomer. Party line: Democratic.

Occupation: Owner/operator of Toad Hill Maple Farm

Qualifications: I have obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering and worked for the NYSDEC as a licensed professional engineer for 33 years. In this role, was involved in the review of municipal projects involving local, state and federal government officials. I was a member of the Thurman Emergency Medical Services. Now, I am an active member of the Thurman Community Association. I own and operate a business enterprise in town.

Objectives, if elected: I will work to bring civility and order to our board meetings. I will request a complete assessment of all town assets with an eye towards necessary maintenance and/or replacement. To achieve this, we will need to get a handle on the town’s fiscal situation so that we can best evaluate what the town can afford and plan accordingly. I will work to find a solution to the issues plaguing the white-space Internet project.

Top issues in the campaign: Lack of civility between our town officials which has had a negative effect on the town’s business and has resulted in some detrimental fiscal decisions; lack of agreement and awareness of fiscal issues facing the town; deteriorating assets with no plan for major repairs or replacement and a failing white-space Internet system that lacks enough subscribers to be financially self-supporting.

• Kathy Templeton, newcomer. Party line: Democratic, independent.

Occupation: Self-employed

Qualifications: I have held various public offices: Thurman town board member 2017-2018; presently Chairwoman of Thurman Democratic Committee; Secretary of Thurman Democratic Committee 2014-2016; Chair of Warrensburg Cub Scout Pack 6031; Advancement Chair Cub Scout Pack 6031 2016; and Webelos Den Leader of Pack 6031 2017-2019.

Objectives, if elected: I am goal-oriented and believe we are better when we work together, bringing all ideas to the table and working towards a common goal. Often, compromises need to be made — this is especially true when dealing with people who have differing ideas; I believe I can help to achieve the best results for our community through discussion. I believe in working together.

Top issues in the campaign: The first and utmost important issue is bringing our town into the 21st Century by implementing a purchase order system which would enable us to take into account old equipment that is nickel and diming us. The system would also enable the board to keep track of all purchases when the monthly bills come due. In addition, it would keep us compliant with the requirements set forth by the state Comptrollers Office and agreed to by our town — Presently, we are non-compliant.

• Janet L. Wood, newcomer. Republican, independent.

Occupation: Cook at New Way Lunch in Warrensburg.

Qualifications: I am a lifelong resident of this wonderful town and know that many changes have to be made to preserve our heritage for generations to come. I have worked in a very stressful profession and know the sacrifice and hard work it takes to accomplish goals — and as a board member I plan on using these skills to improve aspects of our town,I don’t quit until the job is accomplished.

Objectives if elected: There are many improvements that our town needs, First and foremost, we need a strong team effort between the supervisor and the board.

Top issues of the campaign: The town board should have full disclosure, at all times, of any problems that have occurred. Such disclosure should occur immediately, not months afterwards. Also, all of Thurman’s residents should have a right to hear, at every town meeting, how their tax dollars are being spent — not just disclosed to a privileged few townspeople. I believe that we can rebuild our town and move it forward but also never forget our traditions that have made us a wonderful, safe and unique place to live.

• Edward F. Brown, newcomer. Republican, independent. (No response.)