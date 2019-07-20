Ti alumni ceremony set for July 26

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Alumni Association will host its 15th-annual award ceremony at the Best Western Plus in Ticonderoga on Friday, July 26.

Bernard Leerkes and Mark Wright of Ticonderoga will receive Distinguished Alumni awards, signifying career success and service to their communities. Special Service awards will be presented to Mary Cunningham and Corina Woods for their service to the community. Ralph Corbo will receive the 2019 Friend of Ticonderoga High School award. This award honors non-alumni who have made significant contributions to the Ticonderoga school community.

Previous award winners have been invited to attend, and will be acknowledged at the ceremony.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with an hors d’oeuvres reception, followed by the ceremony at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will be followed by the 21st Ticonderoga Alumni Golf Tournament at the Ticonderoga Country Club on Saturday, July 27, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. This event helps raise money for the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. Players need not be Ticonderoga grads. To play, contact Golf Pro George Mackey at 518-585-2801.

More information on the Ticonderoga Alumni Association and the awards are available at ticonderogaalumni.org.