Ti ambulance squad looks to future

TICONDEROGA | With changes coming to the countywide EMS network, the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad is assuring the community that it is in good financial and structural condition, and will be part of the long-term solution to issues that have confronted volunteer companies, not just in the Adirondacks but nationwide.

Essex County has been awarded $6.5 million by the state for a five-year program to share EMS services in order to improve response times. The plan includes some paid staff, as well as “fly cars” equipped with life-saving equipment that medics can use in advance of an ambulance.

“As many people have read in articles about the countywide EMS system, (the plan) has been figured out, but the County is still waiting on the funds to be released,” Capt. Renee Swinton said. “The Ticonderoga Emergency Squad is going to be a part of the program that they are planning to roll out.”

Meanwhile, attracting volunteers is a challenge, Swinton said, as more people are forced to work longer hours to make ends meet, and a significant time commitment is necessary for training.

On top of that, calls for emergency medical assistance are increasing. In 2018, Ticonderoga responded to 678 calls, well above an average year of 500 to 600 calls.

“It was much higher than we normally have, so it was a difficult year,” Swinton said. “But we want to remind people that we are strong and we are here for the community.”

The company has about 40 members, about a quarter or a third of whom are actively running calls. If an ambulance doesn’t leave the station within eight minutes, the call defaults to Lamoille, a paid medical transport company based in Vermont with a satellite station in Ticonderoga.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Lamoille Ambulance Service for assisting in answering 911 calls in the town,” Swinton said.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

But the company would also like to encourage more people to volunteer. The Ticonderoga Emergency Squad will be holding an open house during National EMS Week in May. Swinton said the community is urged to attend to see all that the agency does and all it has to offer people who are interested in giving back to their community.

Along with running emergency medical calls, the squad also performs other services such as standing by at football games and special events and assisting on fire calls. Keeping track of finances is also a key component.

COSTS

“We get support from the town, but our main funding comes through billing,” Assistant Capt. Patty Cook said. “For the most part, we are pretty self-sufficient.”

This in the face of the exorbitant costs of medical equipment, much of it state-mandated. Machines to monitor a patient’s vital signs can cost $30,000 and the batteries alone for a mechanical CPR machine cost $600 and need to be replaced every two years.

“I don’t think the public realizes how much this stuff costs,” Cook said.

In 2018, an aging ambulance that was in frequent need of repair was replaced with a four-wheel drive model that cost $200,000, and $100,000 to equip.

Donations help pay for the new equipment, and demonstrate the partnership the squad has with the community. In a small town, medics usually know the people they are called to help, and the community knows the medics, often coming up to them in the grocery store to thank them for past help.

It’s a relationship the emergency squad hoped to nurture.

“Our mission statement says that the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad is a professional health-care team, that provides the highest quality of patient care for our community with integrity, respect and pride,” Swinton said. “Volunteers are here to give back to the community.”

Swinton said information on the upcoming open house will be advertised in The Sun Community News, as well as on social media. Anyone interested in learning more about Ticonderoga Emergency Squad can find it on Facebook (Ticonderoga Emergency Squad Inc.) or on Ticonderogaemergencysquad.weebly.com.