Ti area residents to receive free tax services

× Expand Photo provided Volunteers will hold free tax assistance sessions in Hague, Ticonderoga and Bolton Landing.

TICONDEROGA | AARP Free Tax Services will kick off its 14th year starting in February with services in Hague, Ticonderoga and Bolton Landing. Jan and Bob Whitaker have trained local volunteers who have completed their testing and IRS certification for 2019.

The schedule for 2019 and locations are:

Hague Community Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. starting Feb. 5 through April 11.

North Country Community College Ticonderoga Campus on the following Fridays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Feb. 8 and 22, March 8 and 15 and April 5.

Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce will meet on the following Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Feb. 13, Feb. 27, March 27 and April 10.

Tax services are scheduled by appointments only. Reservations for Hague and Ticonderoga can be made by calling 518-543-6161 and for Bolton by calling 518-585-9094 or stopping in the chamber office and asking for Elaine.

All taxpayers are required to bring tax information such as W-2, 1099, 1098, 1095, social security cards or ITIN letters for all persons on the return and picture ID for taxpayers and their spouse.