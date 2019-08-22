Ti Arts 10x10 show to open

× Expand Photo provided A painting from last year’s Ti Arts 10x10 show, “La chute Waterfall” by Tom Ryan.

TICONDEROGA | As art goes, it isn’t the Sistine Chapel. That’s kind of the point.

The third annual Ti Arts 10x10 show is currently accepting entries, the catch being that it can be no more than 10 inches square. Any medium is fine, said Ti Arts coordinator Seddon Beaty, and the public is welcome to enter.

“The variety we get is amazing — oil, water, mixed media, ceramics, photography,” Beaty said. “It’s fun because the people who enter aren’t all official artists.”

Entries will be accepted up until the work is hung on Thursday, Aug. 15. They must measure 10”x10” framed or unframed, and up to 3 pieces can be submitted. They must be original, ready to hang and dry to the touch. The entry fee is, naturally, $10. There will be an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ti Arts Downtown Gallery, 119 Montcalm St., in Ticonderoga.

The art will be for sale, as priced by the artist. The show runs through the end of August.

Beaty said artists come from as far as Glens Falls to participate. The entries include traditional art as well as creative scenes and vignettes using several media in the same piece.

The show attracts artists of all ages — last year a teen sold three different entries. “Her work was quite incredible,” Beaty said. For questions about the show, Beaty may be reached at seddon@thejbeatys.com with “10x10 show” in subject line.