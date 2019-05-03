Ti board breaks cap

× A crowd at Ticonderoga High School listens to administrators explain details of the Ticonderoga Central School budget.

TICONDEROGA | To repair a broken budget brought about by both long- and short-term factors, the Ticonderoga Central School Board voted unanimously last Thursday to present the public with a $23 million spending plan that raises the tax levy by 12.6 percent. Because it exceeds a state-suggested 2 percent tax cap, the plan must be approved by a 60 percent supermajority of the voters to take effect.

The budget, which was sharply criticized by some members of the public during last Thursday’s meeting, is a reflection of a steep increase in health insurance costs over the last 18 months, and stingy state funding formulas that for years have fallen further behind increasing expenses.

If approved, an owner of a home with a taxable value of $100,000 would see an annual increase of $135 in Ticonderoga, and $170 in Hague. Star and Enhanced Star programs will not be affected, but those who customarily receive a Property Tax Relief Credit would not get a rebate for the coming year. Those checks generally run between $100 and $200.

‘PATH TO RECOVERY’

To stay within the cap, Superintendent John McDonald Jr. said the board would have had to fire nearly a dozen employees, including seven teachers, and jettison its athletic and extracurricular programs. Board members said that would equate to an unacceptable evisceration of a school system in which they take pride.

“One of the things that brings people to Ticonderoga is (quality) education,” board president Mark Russell said. “If we gut it to just reading, writing and arithmetic, people will not come here. We have to do our job and make tough choices.”

But some members of the audience criticized the school system for awarding its employees with a “Cadillac health plan” from which it has no way out, and for failing to make even more cuts.

“I love Ticonderoga, but we have to be realistic about what we can afford,” said a Hague resident who believed the higher taxes will drive people away. “We’re cutting our own throats.”

The board ultimately decided it was better to ask for a sizable increase that would confine the pain to one year, as opposed to a smaller increase that might require breaking the cap in multiple years — something the board was loathe to do.

“This will be the only year I stand up here and ask for an override,” McDonald said. The budget “will not entirely fix things, but it will make things much better and put us on a path to recovery.”

SYSTEM’S SAVINGS

In presenting its final budget, the board stepped back from an earlier scenario that would have included a 19 percent increase in order to maintain school services at their present level without tapping the system’s savings. The plan passed last Thursday uses $400,000 in savings and makes cuts, including two open positions that will not be filled. It does not include money for a school safety officer or construction to close open classrooms, two items that had community support.

A key factor in the proposed budget is that it leaves more than $600,000 in savings, which will put the school system in better shape going into the next fiscal year. Had the entire $1 million nest egg been spent to patch the budget this year, the board feared it would be unable to dig out of its present hole.

McDonald said state formulae are based on poverty rates and property values. Ti has high poverty rates, but its property values are also high, leading the state to believe the property owners should be able to afford higher taxes, even though they can’t.

Over the past decade, as expenses have risen substantially, state and federal aid is largely unchanged from where it was in the 2008-09 fiscal year. So when health-care costs shot up by nearly 40 percent, the board had to either make untenable cuts to academics, sports and extracurriculars, or seek an override in the cap.

“We have cut jobs every year that I’ve been here, and we’re running out of places to cut,” board member Erik Leerkes said. “We have a great school system — are we going to be able to say that if we take a hatchet to it?”

There will be a special board meeting on the budget in Hague on May 7 at 7 p.m. at the Hague Community Center. The public hearing on the budget is May 14 at 7 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. The school district also holds voter registration May 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the high school lobby and the Hague Community Center. The budget vote is May 21 from noon to 8 p.m. at the high school lobby and the Hague Community Center. There will be a special board meeting May 21 at 8 p.m. to declare the results of the vote.