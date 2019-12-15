Ti bowling alley goes up in flames

TICONDEROGA | The historic Adirondack Lanes bowling alley in Ticonderoga was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning, after just having battled back from devastating ice damage last year that ruined the facility’s roof.

The fire was reported at 3 a.m., according to firefighters, and all that is left was “just a shell.” There were no injuries reported and the cause was under investigation.

Adirondack Lanes has been an institution in Ticonderoga, having remained in family hands since it was opened by the Gijanto family more than a half-century ago. The oldest of the lanes — dating back to 1906 — predated the opening, having been salvaged from a bowling alley in New Jersey and trucked back to Ticonderoga where James “Jake” Gijanto nailed them down by hand in 1955.

Last January, melting snow formed a sheet of ice on the roof of the building, which flooded the alleys and damaged some of the wooden lanes. That touched off a lengthy battle with the insurance company, and the lanes remained closed for months. “It seems like they’re fighting every little thing we’re doing,” co-owner Donna Fleury said in September.

The town rallied around the bowling alley with donations, and it was reopened to league play. The fire came as cruel news to residents commenting on social media, having survived so many troubles only to go up in flames. ■