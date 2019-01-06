Ti business people invited to network in the new year

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) January and New Year After Business Mixer will be hosted by members of the Kiwanis Club at the Knights of Columbus in downtown Ticonderoga Jan. 17 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The chamber’s mixers provide a networking forum for chamber members and area business people in addition to showcasing the site of the host as well as promoting the door prize sponsors.

Sponsors providing door prizes include Bridge Point Communication, Glens Falls National Bank, Maiden By The Lake, The Candy Corner and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

“We invite you to join us as we kick off the New Year. We will issue our 2019 ‘Save The Date’ of events, share information on the positive and productive year ahead and showcase our local Kiwanis Club,” said TACC president and CEO Matthew Courtright.

The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga provides financial support for local youth programs and organizations in the community.

Kiwanis funded projects include the Ticonderoga Bicentennial Park, La Chute River boat dock, the Ticonderoga High School auditorium air conditioning fund and Ticonderoga Elementary and Middle School playground equipment.

Kiwanis members said they hope to use funds to build a Key Club Snack Shack in 2019.

For more information on Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga, visit kiwanis.org or their Facebook page. For more information on the networking event, contact the TACC at 518-585-6619 or via email at chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.