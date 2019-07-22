Ti Central School’s music program earns national recognition

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga Central School District has been given the Best Communities for Music Education distinction from the NAMM Foundation.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Central School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. This is the fourth time in the past five years that Ticonderoga Central School District has received this distinction.

Now in its 20th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate “outstanding achievement” in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“This community has always supported music education,” said John McDonald Jr., former superintendent of Ticonderoga Central School. “I am extremely proud of the national recognition for our staff, students and community as a whole.”

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Ticonderoga Central School District answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

Officials said this award recognizes that Ticonderoga Central School District is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The legislation guides implementation in the states and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB), which emphasized testing. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.

“Music is a collaborative art form and we here at Ticonderoga truly try to echo that in our instruction,” high school music teacher Michael Iturrino stated.

“We make sure that students have input in many aspects of this program. This level of collaborative education really helps bolster our recruitment numbers, increases retention and demonstrates a sense of ownership with our students as it is their program. Our district has nine curricular ensembles and multiple extracurricular ensembles. These performance opportunities not only provide our students with a ‘stage’ to perform, but an outlet to share their thoughts, ideas and dreams musically.”