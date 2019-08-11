× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Adam Hurlburt is Ticonderoga’s new Chief of Police.

TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga has named Adam Hurlburt Chief of Police, bringing stability to a position that has known little of it over the past few years.

Hurlburt, as a sergeant, had been in charge of the department since last fall following the departure of Chief Mike Mawn, a retired state trooper, who resigned because the state would not allow him to collect his full pension while in the employment of the town. Sgt. Mark Belden had briefly been in charge between Mawn and Hurlburt, but said at the time he was not interested in pursuing the job of chief. Prior to Mawn, who served less than six months, the town had two other chiefs since the previous summer.

To be eligible for the title, Hurlburt had to pass a state test, which was given in March. The town was notified in mid-July that he had passed.

“The Town is looking forward to regaining stability in the police department as it has recently appointed Sgt. Adam Hurlburt as police chief,” Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano said in a statement. “Over the past year, the board has been satisfied with his performance overseeing the management of the department while he awaited the successful completion of the police chief’s exam this spring. Chief Hurlburt has communicated to the board his desire to be fair, firm, and consistent in leading his department.”

In an email, Hurlburt said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as Ticonderoga’s chief of police. As chief, my number one focus will be the safety of the Ticonderoga residents and its visitors. I look forward to building relationships within the community and utilizing those relationships to help solve ongoing issues to ensure that the Town of Ticonderoga continues to be a safe place to raise a family.”

Giordano said the Department is currently staffed by five full-time patrol officers and five part-time patrol officers, one sergeant investigator, one police clerk and the police chief. While no longer possessing a K-9 officer, the department now has a member who is a drug recognition expert as well as a member of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Special Response Team.

Hurlburt said that he and the Ticonderoga Police Department strive to implement a community policing philosophy based on partnership and collaboration with local residents. “Our ability to provide public safety requires the trust and support of our community,” he said. “Together, we will develop each other to continue a tradition of professional, effective, and compassionate public service.”