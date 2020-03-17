Ti Community Building closed to visitors

TICONDEROGA | The Community Building in Ticonderoga will be closed to outside visitors as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus, although employees will report to work to conduct town business, Supervisor Joe Giordano said Tuesday.

Those wishing to do business with the town are urged to call or make payments by mail, he said.

Most other town-affiliated programs have been shut down as well. Black Watch Library is closed, as are Armory programs, including town-sponsored after-school programs, the Silver Lake teen center, Ti Seniors activities and the ACAP meal site.

The corona virus reached Essex County Tuesday, with the first confirmed case coming from Saranac Lake. Several others remain quarantined pending test results. County health officials have called a press conference for Wednesday morning to give further updates.

Elsewhere in Ticonderoga, the senior bus will still be operating on a limited basis, catering to emergency trips for medical appointments and essentials such as groceries. Giordano said bus drivers will be disinfecting the buses frequently.

Town court cases have been adjourned until May.

Essential services in Ticonderoga such as police and highway departments will still be operating.

Giordano said the emergency has caused people to pull together and make the best of the situation. As students are out of school, parents have been making contingency plans. “Most of the people I’ve talked to have some kind of arrangement set up,” he said. “There are a lot of generations of families here, so kids have grandparents or aunts and uncles who can help.”

Further information, along with information about the virus and how to present its spread, are on the town website, at http://www.townofticonderoga.org.