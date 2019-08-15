Ti dedicates water plant

TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga will officially dedicate its new, $14 million water plant on Wednesday, which finally brings it into compliance with state and federal regulations and orders issued over the past 10 years.

Under the new system, which has been in use for about two months, Ticonderoga is drawing its drinking water from a well on Street Road, and no longer relying on Gooseneck Pond. Gooseneck had multiple problems, from a failing dam to poor filtration systems.

According to federal documents, state notification of violations date back as far as 1991, but really began to pile up about 10 years ago. Previous boards largely ignored the orders, and the inaction drew a $50,000 fine. The current board decided inaction was no longer an option.

Board member Joyce Cooper said the town will celebrate the new system with a gathering of dignitaries at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and tours from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

“We were able to live up to the timetable set by the Department of Health,” she said. “This is a pretty impressive and attractive building, and it’s an opportunity for people to see it.”

Cooper said the new water is a bit harder than people are used to, but tests show it is also cleaner. The hardness will be monitored, and may go away on its own. Overall, “it’s better water than we had before,” she said.